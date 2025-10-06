UK police released images of two masked suspects who set fire to a mosque in Peacehaven, East Sussex, while two people were still inside

The arson attack, treated as a hate crime, caused major damage to the mosque’s entrance and a vehicle parked outside

Community leaders and politicians condemned the incident, calling for unity and support for Britain’s Muslim community

UK police have released images of two masked suspects wanted in connection with a suspected arson attack that set fire to a mosque in Peacehaven, East Sussex, on Saturday night, October 4.

The incident, which police are treating as a hate crime, occurred around 9:50 p.m. local time while two men in their sixties were still inside the building.

British Police release photos of suspects involved in a mosque fire. Photo credit: Peter Byrne

Source: Getty Images

According to a mosque volunteer, the suspects “came with full intent to cause maximum damage.”

“They poured petrol at the entrance and near a parked car before setting it alight. The chairman and another worshipper were inside having tea, they could have easily died," the volunteer said.

UK emergency services respond swiftly

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Phyllis Avenue to contain the blaze, which damaged the mosque’s front entrance and destroyed the chairman’s vehicle.

“Fortunately, those inside at the time were not injured. However, significant damage was caused to the mosque and a nearby car," Sussex Police confirmed in a statement.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch described the incident as “an appalling and reckless attack which we know will have left many people feeling less safe.”

He added that police were pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and urged the public to help identify the suspects.

Police appeal for information

Images released by police show two individuals, one wearing a black jacket with a “Pre London” logo and the other wearing bright red gloves, as reported by CNN.

“We believe there are people in the community who know who these two are,” Det Insp Patch said, appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

To reassure residents, Sussex Police have increased patrols at places of worship across the county.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life,” Patch confirmed.

UK mosque condemns “hateful act”

UK authorities make public the images of men linked to a mosque arson attack. Photo credit: Contributors

Source: Getty Images

In a statement, the mosque decribed the incident as “a hateful act that does not represent our community.”

“Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness and respect. Your support strengthens us and reminds us that love and understanding will always overcome hate and division," the spokesperson said.

The mosque also thanked emergency services for their “swift response” and the many community members who reached out in solidarity, BBC reported.

Political and community leaders react

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood called the attack “deeply concerning,” urging Britons to remain united.

“This country’s greatest strength has been its ability to build one nation from many communities. Attacks against Britain’s Muslims are attacks against all Britons," she said on X (formerly Twitter).

Local leaders also condemned the attack.

Chris Ward, Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, said:

“That there were no injuries is purely by chance. This violence and hatred has no place in our peaceful, tolerant local community.”

Zoe Nicholson, leader of Lewes District Council, added:

“Be in no doubt, we stand shoulder to shoulder with you.”

Tariq Jung, Chair of the Brighton and Hove Muslim Forum, said communities must come together.

“I hope faith leaders and others within the community will unite to bring peace,” he said. “We’ve got to support each other at this time of great need.”

Ex-soldiers set fire on christians

Previously, Legit.ng reported that, a deadly attack on a Michigan church has left four people dead and eight others injured after a gunman rammed a vehicle into the building, opened fire and set it ablaze before being shot by police.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford of Burton, Michigan, was killed outside the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc.

Source: Legit.ng