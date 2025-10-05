Primate Elijah Ayodele warned President Tinubu that four opposition governors are set to defect to the ruling APC ahead of future elections

The cleric further cautioned that not all defectors will genuinely support the president’s ambitions, urging him to scrutinize their intentions carefully

He claimed that some people within the APC are not praying for Tinubu’s success and may act as internal enemies in disguise

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a caution to President Bola Tinubu over an impending wave of defections by opposition governors to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He warned that while some of these governors may appear to align with the president, their true intentions may not serve his political interest.

Tinubu warned against internal political betrayal

The cleric, through a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, disclosed that at least four governors from the opposition are preparing to cross over to the APC. He specifically mentioned the governors of Taraba, Zamfara, Enugu, and Kano as those expected to make the move.

Ayodele said that although these governors will claim loyalty to President Tinubu and pledge to support his political ambition, not all will genuinely stand by their word. He noted that some are motivated by personal political gains and may ultimately work against the president’s interest.

“About four opposition governors will decamp to the APC, including Taraba, Kano, Zamfara, and Enugu, but not all of them will work for the president. They have an agreement to seal Mr President’s second ambition and work fantastically for him, but not all of them will stick to the agreement,” he said.

Opposition governors set to join APC

The prophet explained that some of the governors intend to defect to the APC primarily to gain the president’s goodwill and advance their own political aspirations.

“Some will only move to receive the blessings of Mr President, so the issue of who becomes who will be a very serious matter,” he added.

According to Ayodele, President Tinubu must carefully evaluate the motives behind each defection to avoid internal sabotage within the ruling party. He cautioned that while defections may appear to strengthen the APC, they could also bring about divisions and hidden opposition from within.

“The matter remains that not all of them will help Mr President to succeed; some are enemies, he needs to review them properly to know those who are his enemies. Some within the party are not even praying for the victory of the president,” the cleric warned.

Ayodele has become known for issuing political prophecies and predictions regarding Nigeria’s leadership and governance.

