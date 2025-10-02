Yakubu Gowon University honoured DCP Dr Akeem Adedeji for his selfless service, pro bono teaching, and contributions to human development

FCT, Abuja - Sultan Maccido Institute of Leadership, Peace and Development Centre, Yakubu Gowon University (formerly University of Abuja), awarded the Deputy Commissioner of Police and scholar, Dr. Akeem Adedeji, the award for his selfless service, dedication, and commitment to human development.

In his keynote address during the ceremony, Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mathew Adamu, portrayed Dr Adedeji as a model to be copied due to his passion and dedication towards making a difference in society.

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Thursday, October 2, said:

"We must recognize people who provide back to society. That is one of the biggest problems we face as a country; lots of people have no idea how to provide back.

"Giving back is not necessarily about money. There are things that were not quantifiable using money, and that is what these men are giving back to our country. That is why we want to thank and appreciate you," the VC stated.

Honourees praised for commitment

Dr Adedeji, who has lectured pro bono at the university for the past five years, was honoured alongside Major General Bola Koleoso (rtd). Both men were applauded for their contributions to leadership and human development.

Director of the Institute, Professor Mohammed Yelwa, praised the honourees’ dedication, stressing that their consistency had brought immense value to the institute’s programmes and to the university as a whole.

Adedeji donates books to library

During his address, Dr Adedeji appreciated the university management for honoring him.

He added that he, like the rest of the honourees, had always attempted to do their best without anticipating rewards.

Dr Adedeji has a PhD in Law from a Malaysian institution and five Master's degrees in International Law, Business Administration, Information Technology, Public Administration, and Cyber Investigation & Law. He also has two Bachelor's degrees in Law and Public Administration.

As part of the occasion, Dr Adedeji also donated several books to the university library.

He is the author of over 31 academic books and 45 peer-reviewed journal articles, and he is a member of several professional bodies both in Nigeria and abroad.

The university said the award was intended to highlight the importance of selfless contributions to nation-building and the role of intellectual commitment in advancing society.

