The United States Embassy in Nigeria has announced a temporary halt to routine updates on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, citing the ongoing government funding deadlock in Washington.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 1 October, the Embassy confirmed that the suspension was due to a “lapse in appropriations,” a diplomatic term referring to the partial shutdown of the U.S. government. The shutdown followed Congress’s failure to pass a new budget or a stopgap funding bill.

“Due to the lapse in appropriations, this X account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information,” the Embassy stated.

The Embassy clarified that while routine posts would be paused, updates concerning emergencies, security advisories, or travel warnings for U.S. citizens in Nigeria would still be shared.

Consular services remain operational despite shutdown

Despite the scaled-back public communications, the Embassy assured that consular services remain unaffected for now.

It stated, “At this time, scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at U.S. Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits.”

This means Nigerians seeking visas or other consular services should still be able to attend scheduled appointments. However, the Embassy warned that delays could occur if the funding standoff continues.

Global suspension of embassy communications

The communication freeze is not limited to Nigeria. U.S. Embassies around the world have issued similar notices. The U.S. Embassy in the United Kingdom posted,:

“We will not update this account until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information.”

It reiterated that “scheduled passport and visa transit services in the United States and at U.S. Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits.”

Political gridlock in Washington sparks shutdown

The shutdown began on Wednesday after President Donald Trump and lawmakers failed to resolve a budget impasse, with Democrats demanding increased funding for healthcare. The breakdown in negotiations led to the suspension of operations across multiple federal departments and agencies.

Both Republicans and Democrats traded blame for the deadlock, which is expected to affect hundreds of thousands of government employees and millions of Americans who rely on federal services.

President Trump reportedly threatened to retaliate against Democratic priorities by initiating public sector job cuts, marking the first shutdown since his previous term. The U.S. government has experienced several shutdowns in recent decades, typically triggered by partisan disputes over spending.

