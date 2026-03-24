A survivor has described chaos at an ECWA Church in Omugo as suspected bandits abducted worshippers

At least seven people were reportedly taken during the attack, with three rescued amid ongoing security operations

Authorities have launched a manhunt while residents call for heightened security to prevent further incidents

A survivor has recounted the terror that gripped an ECWA Church in Omugo community, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara state, when suspected bandits stormed a service and abducted worshippers.

The attack reportedly occurred on Sunday morning, March 22.

Survivor recounts terrifying church attack in Kwara as gunmen abduct worshippers. Photo: Ermeeking

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathered that gunshots rang out as the attackers struck, sending congregants fleeing in panic.

Anuoluwapo, who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng, described how the peaceful service quickly descended into chaos and confusion within minutes.

“I am a churchgoer. I was already on my way to the church this morning when we started hearing repeated gunshots,” he said.

“People started running in different directions. I had to hide myself. What made me late to the church service this morning was beyond my control, and you can see, it is a blessing in disguise. I would have been among those who were abducted."

The survivor added that it was only after the attackers had left that the full extent of the incident became clear.

“It was later that we started hearing that about seven people had been taken away by the bandits,” he said.

A community source also confirmed the scale of the abduction, noting that the attack has left residents deeply shaken.

“At least seven people were abducted during the invasion,” the source told Legit.ng, adding that the community is now gripped by fear.

Security operatives, alongside forest guards and local vigilantes, were said to have responded swiftly to the distress call, engaging the attackers and rescuing some of the victims.

Three rescued as security hunt continues

The state Commissioner for Communications, Bolanle Olukoju, also confirmed the development, stating that three abducted persons had been rescued while efforts continue to free the remaining victims.

Survivor speaks out after gunmen storm Omugo ECWA Church, abduct worshippers

Source: Original

“We commend the immediate and coordinated response of the security forces, forest guards, and local vigilantes, which led to the rescue of three of the abducted victims and helped to repel the attackers,” she said.

She added that authorities have intensified efforts to apprehend those responsible.

“While commending the immediate response of the security forces and other stakeholders, we task them to ensure that the ongoing manhunt leads to the rescue of the remaining victims and the arrest of the perpetrators,” Olukoju stated.

Condemning the attack, the state government described the targeting of a place of worship as unacceptable.

“The Kwara state Government strongly condemns the cowardly targeting of a place of worship under any guise, and we reaffirm that such acts of violence have no place in our communities,” she added.

Residents have been urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies as forest combing operations continue in the area.

Meanwhile, the Omugo community remains on edge, with many residents calling for increased security presence to prevent further attacks.

Suspected Woro attackers arrested in Kwara

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that two men suspected of involvement in the deadly Woro attacks were arrested in Kaiama, Kwara State, while attempting to buy motorcycles ahead of the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Eyewitnesses said the suspects blended with market crowds, but soldiers who had been monitoring them intervened and took them into military custody. No official statement has yet confirmed their identities or alleged roles.

Families of abducted victims continue to express fear and frustration over government inaction, particularly worrying about pregnant women and children

Source: Legit.ng