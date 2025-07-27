President Bola Tinubu has sent a congratulatory message to the Super Falcons after their victory at the 2024 WAFCON championship in Morocco

In a statement, the president described the resilience of the team as the Nigerian spirit after they defeated the host country in the continental championship

The Super Falcons came from two goals down in the first half of the match to defeat the Moroccans with three goals to two in the second half of the competition

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria's Super Falcons for winning the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) for the 10th time in the history of the championship.

The president sent his congratulatory message in a statement signed by his special adviser on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, shortly after the team secured its victory in the competition final on Saturday night, July 26.

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Super Falcons for winning the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Morocco on July 26, 2025. Photo Credit: @NGSuper_Falcons

Source: Getty Images

How Tinubu described Super Falcons' victory

Tinubu described the team's victory as a true reflection of the Nigerian spirit. The Super Falcons had secured the victory from being 2-0 down at halftime, to scoring three goals in the second half, the Super Falcons did the impossible, beating the host nation to win the WAFCON 2024 tournament.

The statement reads in part:

"The Super Falcons' spectacular performance tonight in Rabat, coming from behind to beat a spirited Moroccan side playing in front of a passionate home crowd, exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit."

See Onanyga's statement here:

Tinubu sends encouraging message to Super Falcons

Before the match, the president sent an encouraging message to the Super Falcons of Nigeria ahead of their clash with the host country, Morocco, at the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which was held at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

The president, in a statement on Saturday, July 26, challenged the team to win the continental competition for Nigeria and commended them for visiting the injured South African team member, Gabriela Salgado, at the hospital.

President Bola Tinubu congratulates the Super Falcons Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu commends Super Falcons' visit to Salgado

President Tinubu explained that the team's visit to Salgado was compassionate and described it as a reflection of "our shared humanity, empathy, and sisterly affection, which we Africans hold in high regard."

Tinubu said that his administration has been impressed with the performance of the team in the last three weeks, adding that it would be an honour for the country if the Super Falcons win the championship for the tenth time.

He explained that the Nigerian team had won the championship already if the football rules were to be judged by statistics. He noted that the team had only conceded a goal at the semi-final of the competition. He then recalled that the Super Falcons have triumphed in several finals of WAFCON.

Source: Legit.ng