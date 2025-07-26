EFCC warns Nigerians of a rising scam involving fake airline ticket promos and malware used to steal personal banking data

Over 12,000 young Nigerians allegedly act as “account suppliers,” trading sensitive ID info for as little as ₦1,500

EFCC confirms arrests and recovery efforts, urges citizens not to donate accounts, calling it a national security threat

FCT, Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a fresh warning to Nigerians over a newly devised and sophisticated method by which fraudsters are defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement on Friday, July 25, the Commission described the scam as a fast-growing trend involving the use of malware, fake promotional schemes, and stolen personal data to siphon funds through unauthorised transactions and cryptocurrency laundering.

Scam Alert: EFCC Raises Fresh Alarm Over New Strategy of Fraudsters, "A Threat To National Security"

Source: Twitter

EFCC warns against fraudulent foreign airline ticket promos

According to the EFCC, fraudsters now deploy fake ticketing discounts by foreign airlines as bait.

These schemes, often disguised as charity or promo offers, trick victims into making small payments, such as N500, and downloading seemingly legitimate apps.

"A case in point was a so-called 'promo' offering a 50% discount on airline tickets. Victims were told to pay a token of N500 and download the airline's app. Unbeknownst to them, this served as a gateway for fraudsters to access their personal banking information.

"Once this access is granted, the criminals gain control of victims’ accounts, funneling their money into microfinance and Fintech accounts before converting it to cryptocurrencies," the EFCC stated.

EFCC: Youths recruited as “account suppliers” for as low as N1500

The Commission also uncovered a disturbing element in the scam, a network of young Nigerians, reportedly numbering over 12,000 across the country, who act as "Account Suppliers" or members of a "KYC Group".

“These individuals convince people to surrender sensitive information such as NIN slips, BVNs, passport photographs and other forms of ID in exchange for between N1500 and N2000.

“The data is then sold to Fintech companies for as much as N5000 per set and used to open fake accounts for investment scams and other illicit transactions," the EFCC revealed.

EFCC speaks on ongoing arrests and recovery efforts

The EFCC disclosed that it has already begun making arrests and recovering stolen funds connected to these schemes.

It, however, urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid becoming part of such operations.

“On no account should any Nigerian agree to be an account donor. Doing so is not only a threat to personal security but also to national security,” the statement warned.

EFCC pledges to protect financial space

Scam Alert: EFCC Raises Fresh Alarm Over New Strategy of Fraudsters, "A Threat To National Security"

Source: Facebook

Reassuring the public of its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria's financial environment, the EFCC said it will continue to monitor, arrest, and prosecute those who pose threats to the economic wellbeing of the country.

“The Commission remains committed to protecting the integrity of our financial systems in the best interest of all Nigerians,” it concluded.

EFCC arrests 74 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja hotel

Previously, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 74 suspected internet fraudsters have been arrested in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives arrested the suspects on Monday, June 30, 2025, at Joyous Hotel in the Nyanya area of the FCT.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng