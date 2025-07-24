Former NALDA boss Paul Ikonne praised Governor Uzodimma for strongly supporting the creation of Aba State

Ikonne criticised Abia Governor Alex Otti for opposing the move, accusing him of harboring resentment toward parts of Abia

He urged all Eastern leaders to rally behind Uzodimma’s push, warning that fairness to the South East is vital for unity and peace in Nigeria

Former Executive Secretary of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), Prince Paul Ikonne, has commended Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma for openly supporting the creation of an additional state for the South East.

He described the act as a just cause to correct longstanding regional imbalance.

Imo governor lauded for his support

In a statement issued through his media aide Chiagoziem Enoch on Thursday in Abuja, Ikonne criticised Abia State Governor Alex Otti for what he described as a missed opportunity to stand with the aspirations of the South East during the recent constitutional review hearing held in Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma, according to Ikonne, showed determination to address the unfair distribution of political representation which leaves the South East with fewer senators compared to other zones, limiting both influence and access to federal appointments and resources.

Ikonne argued that Otti’s claim that existing states lack economic viability betrayed deeper motives.

“That occasion afforded him the golden opportunity to express his deep resentment and vendetta against a section of Abia who must not be allowed the casual luxury of an innocuous boast of being the indigenes of Aba,” he remarked.

Ikonne dismiss Otti's stance

He recalled that shortly after taking office, Governor Otti controversially declared Aba “a no man’s land” in front of residents — a statement Ikonne believes could have sown division in a city known for its inclusive character and entrepreneurial spirit.

The former NALDA boss also dismissed Otti’s stance that a new state would not be self-sustaining. Drawing on global examples, he insisted that economic success in the 21st century rests not on natural resources alone but on knowledge-driven innovation.

“The finite nature of natural resources has made proactive administrators redirect focus to initiatives that foster sustainable development,” he added.

Ikonne stressed that the quest for Aba State goes beyond local pride, representing a wider push to end systemic marginalisation of the South East and to offer Igbos a fairer stake in Nigeria.

He warned that failing to address this imbalance risks fueling further agitation for self-determination in the region.

Describing Uzodimma’s advocacy as bold and timely, Ikonne urged leaders and communities across the East to rally behind him.

“Abians, for the avoidance of any doubt, will not relent in demanding for an additional state as it is sine qua non to peace and justice in the federation,” he declared.

