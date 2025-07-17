Dr Bright Echefu revealed that Nigeria now produces drones, bombs, and surveillance tools locally, driven by government policies promoting indigenous defence solutions

Despite persistent insecurity, Echefu said the military has made silent strides and that regional instability, like Niger’s jailbreaks, increases pressure on Nigerian forces

His company, EIB Stractoc, employs over 1,000 Nigerians and develops advanced tech like thermal imaging devices, with hopes of making Nigeria a global leader in defence tech

FCT, Abuja - As Nigeria continues to grapple with insecurity across various fronts, a security expert, Dr Bright Echefu, has revealed how local innovations in military technology are reshaping the country’s approach to combating insurgency, banditry, and terrorism.

During a recent facility tour and media parley in Abuja, Dr Echefu, who is the Chairman of EIB Stractoc Limited, disclosed that Nigeria now produces bombs, drones, and surveillance tools domestically, a development he attributes to supportive government policies favouring indigenous solutions.

How Nigeria is Tackling Insecurity With Locally Produced Drones, Security Expert Echefu Speaks

Government policy drives local innovation

Dr Echefu said the Federal Government’s deliberate policy to prioritise local content in defence procurement has enabled Nigerian companies to rise to the challenge.

“So, the truth is this: the Nigerian government has recognised the need to support homegrown companies,” he told journalists.

“There are policies in place to assist indigenous companies. That’s why the Federal Government has made it mandatory that, before you start looking abroad, you must first check if there’s a Nigerian company that offers the services or products you need. That policy has really helped us.”

He noted that even the Nigerian military no longer imports certain items like uniforms, bullets, and rifles, as these are now manufactured within the country.

“Many of the items currently being used in the North-East and some other locations are actually homegrown solutions,” he said. “We’re grateful to this government. It’s never been better.”

Advanced surveillance and locally built drones

Echefu explained that EIB Stractoc and its subsidiaries now produce cutting-edge security equipment, including thermal imaging tools and devices capable of detecting individuals hidden in shrubs or underground.

“We now have electrical devices that allow us to detect things, even through shrubs,” he said.

“We have thermal imaging equipment that detects heat emissions from the human body… Even if you’re in a hole, we can find you, provided the resources are there.”

He stressed that the company is entirely Nigerian-owned and operated, with no foreign involvement.

“Everything is 100 per cent Nigerian,” he stated. “We don’t have foreigners in our company. It’s entirely run by Nigerians. And that’s one of the reasons we’re growing: they believe in what we’re doing.”

Why insecurity persists despite technology

When asked why insecurity remains a challenge despite the production of such high-level equipment, Echefu offered a broader context.

“Security is broad,” he said. “The elements we refer to as threats have been with us for a very long time. Some of them even live in communities. You can’t just go into a community and destroy everything because of one person.”

He also pointed to regional dynamics, including recent jailbreaks in neighbouring countries like Niger Republic, which have pushed criminal elements into Nigeria and increased pressure on the armed forces.

“Recently, there was a jailbreak in the Niger Republic, and many elements from that side have migrated into Nigeria. So you can imagine the kind of pressure the Armed Forces of Nigeria are under. But they are doing extremely well.”

Military making silent progress

Dr Echefu argued that while the public may not see dramatic changes daily, Nigeria’s military has made significant progress — much of which goes unreported.

“Compared to what it was around 2008 to 2010, during the peak of Boko Haram activities, a lot has improved,” he said. “It’s just unfortunate that the military doesn’t publicise their successes.

According to him, the Nigerian Armed Forces have neutralised many threats but are often quiet about their achievements.

“If you dig deeper, you’ll be shocked at how many threats have been neutralised,” he added.

Over 1,000 Nigerians employed in defence manufacturing

Echefu disclosed that EIB Stractoc currently employs over 1,000 Nigerians, many of whom work directly in collaboration with the country’s military forces.

He admitted that one of the biggest challenges the company now faces is keeping up with the growing demand for its products.

Despite these hurdles, he remains optimistic about the future of Nigeria’s defence industry and the potential for technology to reshape national security.

“We’re just scratching the surface,” he said. “With the right support, Nigeria can become a global leader in defence technology.”

