An Air Peace plane on Sunday morning, July 13, experienced a nerve-wracking situation as it skidded off the Port Harcourt Airport runway in Rivers state

Air Peace's Osifo-whiskey Efe released a statement and shared details about the development

Legit.ng reports that planes landing and skidding off the runway are not unusual in Nigeria, the Earth's largest black nation

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Air Peace, Nigeria's flagship carrier, has said its Flight P47190, which operated from the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos state to Rivers state, skidded off the runway on Sunday morning, July 13.

Legit.ng reports that an event in which an aircraft veers off or overruns the runway surface during either take-off or landing is called ‘skidding off the runway.’

Air Peace speaks as plane veers off runway

According to a statement by Osifo-whiskey Efe, Air Peace's spokesperson, obtained by Legit.ng, the plane experienced a runway excursion after landing at the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The latest runway excursion in Nigeria caused anxiety for travellers onboard the Air Peace plane.

Following the incident, Air Peace assured air travellers of its "unflinching commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety in all our operations.”

Air Peace's statement can be read in full below:

Reactions trail Air Peace's plane incident

Meanwhile, some Nigerian X (formerly Twitter) users are reacting to the runway excursion of Flight P47190.

Legit.ng captured some comments below:

@MascotOgbe commented:

"Thank God for the safety of the passengers. A proper investigation must be done to ascertain the cause to prevent any future reoccurrence."

Daniel Regha said

"Zero casualties; Thank God, and Kudos to the pilot."

Nwereonye Paul commented:

"Thank God no lives were lost. Na this just dey delay person flight this morning."

@AbasEmmanuel1 wrote:

"An investigation needs to be carried out to forestall a future reoccurrence."

Why do planes skid off runways in Nigeria?

Over the years, the Nigerian aviation industry has experienced serious incidents of aircraft skidding off the runway.

Many factors may cause a runway excursion or an overshoot, including runway contamination, adverse weather conditions, mechanical failure, pilot error, and unstable approaches.

Ibrahim Mshelia, a captain and owner of West Link Airlines Nigeria and Mish Aviation Flying School, explained runway excursion situations.

He said, according to Business Day:

"We make a big deal out of almost everything in Nigeria. Planes landing and skidding off the runway are not unusual.

“The fact that it has occurred more than twice in a short period doesn’t mean anything. For us as pilots, it is a normal incident. Skidding off the runway is not abnormal.”

Plane skids off Abuja runway

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport, Abuja, was temporarily shut after an Allied Air flight's tyre burst.

The air-related incident occurred after the plane landed.

The five crew members on board were all safely evacuated with no reported injuries.

