The Centre for Digital Justice and Consumer Rights (CDJCR) has praised the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for their joint effort to tackle one of Nigerians’ most frustrating digital challenges, failed airtime and data transactions.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Kenechukwu Opara, the consumer advocacy group described the new unified framework as a long-overdue intervention that will restore public confidence in the nation’s digital payment systems.

“A long-awaited reform for millions of telecom users”

According to Dr. Opara, the initiative represents a major step toward accountability and fairness in Nigeria’s telecom and financial ecosystem. For years, millions of subscribers have lost money to failed airtime recharges, delayed reversals, and unresolved transaction issues without proper redress.

“For far too long, consumers have borne the brunt of system failures that are neither their fault nor within their control,” Opara said.

“This new collaboration between the NCC and the CBN represents a decisive move to end the culture of impunity and neglect that has defined digital transaction failures in the telecom sector.”

NCC praised for consumer-centric leadership

The CDJCR lauded the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, for his proactive leadership and commitment to consumer welfare. Opara noted that the Commission’s renewed focus on addressing common consumer pain points, especially around electronic payments and mobile transactions, reflects a deep understanding of modern telecom realities.

He emphasized that synergy between key regulators like the NCC and CBN is vital for achieving practical, real-world solutions in Nigeria’s rapidly expanding digital economy.

“Consumers are not just users; they are the backbone of the telecom and financial systems,” Opara said.

“By ensuring that customers get full value for every recharge and data purchase, the NCC and CBN are not only protecting consumer rights but also deepening trust in Nigeria’s digital inclusion and cashless policies.”

Call for transparency and accountability

Opara urged both regulators to ensure that the framework’s rollout includes clear timelines, transparent processes, and enforceable sanctions for telecom and financial operators who fail to meet agreed standards.

He also called for the publication of service-level expectations for all parties involved, including telcos, banks, and payment processors, so that consumers know who to hold accountable when transactions fail.

“We encourage both regulators to publish the service level expectations for all stakeholders,” he said. “Consumers deserve transparency and prompt redress when digital services fail.”

CBN commended for supporting consumer inclusion

The CDJCR further applauded the CBN for embedding consumer protection and inclusion within its financial frameworks, noting that digital finance has become a daily necessity, particularly for low-income Nigerians who depend on mobile platforms for small transactions.

Opara expressed optimism that the inter-agency partnership between the NCC and CBN could serve as a model for other sectors where technology, finance, and service delivery intersect.

“This kind of collaboration shows that government institutions can truly work in the interest of citizens,” he said. “What matters now is strict compliance and constant review of the framework to adapt to emerging technologies.”

“The era of silent losses is over”

The CDJCR reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring compliance and ensuring that Nigerian consumers enjoy fair, reliable, and transparent digital services.

“The era of consumers losing their hard-earned money to failed transactions without redress should be over,” Opara declared. “The NCC and CBN have given Nigerians renewed hope — now it’s time for the industry to match that with action.”

13 banks clear USSD debts to telcos

Legit.ng earlier reported that about 13 financial institutions have completely settled their outstanding debt for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) owed to telecommunication operators, which has cleared the way for a new billing system.

The remaining three commercial banks are nearing full debt settlement of their debts, having cleared 95% of their debts.

The chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecommunication Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, disclosed this at a recent event.

