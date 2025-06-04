The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has sent an important message to applicants to the 77 Regular Course

The NDA has announced that the NDA Screening Test will hold on Saturday, June 14, 2025, across the nation

The NDA registrar, O. A. Ogunleye, in a statement, shared a breakdown of the steps to follow in registering for the screening

Kaduna state - The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) said the screening test for the 77 Regular Course will now take place on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The NDA said the screening test will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) in various centres nationwide.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, via the NDA X handle @NDefenceAcademy.

According to the statement, all applicants are advised to visit the NDA portal to select their centre of choice for the screening test from 5 - 9 June 2025.

Applicants are warned to avoid selecting more than one centre for the screening test.

The NDA registrar said selecting more than one centre will result in automatic disqualification from the admission process.

“Applicants who obtain the minimum cutoff of 180 marks and above based on the official result obtained from JAMB shall receive an email from NDA to register for the screening test.”

Follow these steps for NDA Screening Test

Login to the NDA portal and make the payment for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) through REMITA. Once your payment is confirmed, proceed to the next step.

Login again and select the town where you want to take the NDA Screening Test (CBT). After selecting the town, print your acknowledgment form.

Be patient and wait for the NDA to assign you a test centre. Once centres are assigned, proceed to the next step.

Login once more and print your Screening Test Admission Card. This card will contain essential details such as your centre address, exam date, and time.

Attend the NDA Screening Test at your assigned centre and arrive on time on the scheduled date, 14 June 2025.

Applicants are reminded to bring their acknowledgment form, screening test admission card, JAMB registration slip, and two postcard photographs to the venue of the screening test.

The NDA noted that the photographs should indicate the applicant’s name, state of origin, screening test centre, JAMB registration number, course of study, and signature at the back.

According to NDA, the application portal is open till midnight of 4 June 2025 for candidates who selected the institution as their first choice in JAMB and had not completed their application on the NDA portal.

