Expert Lists Safest Seats in Plane After Crash that Killed 241 People, Left One Survivor

British aviation experts reveal where passengers are most likely to be sheltered from impact should a plane crash happen.

Expert Lists Safest Seats in Plane After Crash that Killed 241 People, Left One Survivor. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Amidst the burning wreckage of Thursday's Air India disaster, which saw a passenger plane crash in the city of Ahmedabad and claim the lives of more than 260 people, there was one unexpected miracle - a sole survivor.

Astonishing TV footage showed British father-of-one Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who lives in London with his wife and child and had been visiting family in India, hobbling away from the scene of the crash with visible injuries to his chest, eyes and feet.

Mr Ramesh is currently the only known survivor of the accident - and being allocated seat 11A on the plane, the first seat (from left) on the fourth row of the plane, almost certainly saved his life, aviation experts have told MailOnline.

From the hospital bed where he was receiving treatment for his injuries he recounted how he escaped from the wreckage before a fireball consumed it.

He said: 'When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital.'

Aviation expert Professor John Alexander McDermid, from the University of York, told MailOnline that the British man was extremely fortunate to have been seated where he was - and being given that ticket was likely the difference between life and death.

'Did he have a better than average chance of survival because of where he was sat? The intuitive answer is yes.

'There's a bit more space around the emergency exit - and he could then get out of the aircraft quickly.'

'The front of the plane was affected more badly than the back so, in that sense, he's been very lucky.

'If he had been seated near a rear exit, it would have been easier to say that's how [he escaped]. Although there would have been a lot of good fortune in that too.'

Professor McDermid said while sitting down at take-off in 11A was one factor, being able to get out quickly was another and would have come down to survival instinct: 'Get out and get away... it would have been an instinctive reaction from him.'

In terms of how much time he would have had to escape, Professor McDermid said: 'I think we're talking single digits seconds. From the videos we've seen, the plane went up in flames very quickly and was carrying a full fuel load.

'At this point, just after take off, with the severity of impact, it's very likely the fuel tank or at least the fuel pipes will have ruptured on impact.

'You've then got fuel coming out onto what would be hot parts of the engine and the aircraft. It would go up in flames very quickly - within a few seconds.'

Sole survivors of plane crashes are rare, but 'miracle passengers' who have emerged relatively unscathed from air accidents in recent years might suggest that sitting at the front of a plane is the safest place to be in the event of a crash.

In 2020, a Pakistan International Airlines Airbus A320 ploughed into a residential neighbourhood in Karachi, killing all but two of the 99 passengers onboard.

Just two men survived the devastating accident - and both were seated in the first eight rows of the plane.

