Nigeria's former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, has finally narrated the journey to completing her academic programme

At a church service, Patience Jonathan revealed that God directed her and as well backed her till the completion of her programme

Giving her testimony at the Church, the former first lady revealed that she nearly abandoned her PhD due to lecturer's pressure

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, said that God told her to pursue a doctorate degree despite her age.

Nigeria's former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, shares how she earned PhD. Photo credit: Patience Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Patience Jonathan shares how se earned doctorate degree

Legit.ng reported that the former first lady earned a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in Psychology, Guidance and Counselling from Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rivers state, on May 31.

Giving her testimony at the Streams of Joy International Church, Patience said she started by acquiring a National Certificate of Education (NCE) before bagging a bachelor of science (BSc) and then a master’s degree.

As reported by The Cable on Tuesday, June 10, the former first lady said she had to ask questions repeatedly to understand her coursework while pursuing the PhD at the university.

“When I went to pick up my PhD form, I thought that I would not make it. I said I have finished my career. I have served as first lady of Nigeria. What am I going to do with a PhD?” she said.

“But God told me to go there. He said, ‘If your children can make it, why can’t you? Just go there and try’. I went to pick up the form. Three years to me was like 40 years.”

I almost abandoned my PhD - Patience Jonathan

Patience Jonathan testified in Church of how God saw her through it all to earn PhD. Photo credit: Patience Jonathan

Source: Facebook

Buttressing her point, the former first lady added that she sometimes got angry at a lecturer who would tell her to repeat assignments.

“This man doesn’t know that I’m old. I will soon leave this place and rest because what will I do with it? It’s just to keep the brain moving. But to God be the glory. That thing that seemed impossible, God made it possible, and I graduated,” she said.

Source: Legit.ng