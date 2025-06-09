Chief Mrs. Grace Ihonvbere will be honoured by the City of Brampton, Ontario, during the 2025 Ocean Waves Golf and Investment Tour for her contributions

Ontario, Canada - The City of Brampton in Ontario, Canada, is reportedly set to honour Chief Mrs. Grace Ihonvbere this summer for her contributions to global development, women’s leadership, and community empowerment.

The recognition will occur during the 2025 Ocean Waves Golf and Investment Tour, scheduled for July 31 to August 7.

Chief Grace Ihonvbere to be honoured in Canada for her leadership and humanitarian efforts.

Honour tied to international investment event

The multi-city event, which includes stops in Oakville, Niagara, and Toronto, combines sport with business and cultural diplomacy, The Nation reported.

Legit.ng gathers that the organisers said the award acknowledges Ihonvbere’s leadership in promoting inclusive, sustainable development and her role in strengthening international cooperation.

As part of the tour, Ihonvbere will lead a delegation of African strategic investors exploring Brampton’s economic landscape. The move is aimed at fostering deeper investment and trade links between African markets and Canadian cities.

Grace Ihonvbere: Life of leadership and service

Chief Mrs. Ihonvbere is a prominent humanitarian and advocate for women’s advancement. She serves on the Board of Trustees of Nigeria’s IBB International Golf and Country Club and is the wife of Professor Julius Ihonvbere, House Leader of Nigeria’s Federal House of Representatives.

Her recognition in Brampton reflects what organisers describe as a growing appreciation for African leadership and excellence in global fora.

Ken George Eneduwa, President of Oceanwaves Strategies Inc., said the decision to honour Ihonvbere was a reflection of her lasting impact.

“Lady Grace Ihonvbere exemplifies the excellence, determination, and grace that this tour represents,” Eneduwa said.

“She is not just a leader and humanitarian, but also a passionate golfer whose presence inspires those around her. This recognition is both timely and well deserved.”

Tour highlights blend business and culture

The Ocean Waves Golf and Investment Tour is positioned as more than a sporting event. Alongside golf tournaments, the itinerary includes a wine-tasting tour in St. Catharines, a visit to Niagara Falls, fine dining at Toronto’s CN Tower 360 Restaurant, and VIP access to the Caribana Festival, North America’s largest Caribbean celebration. An all-white boat party on Lake Ontario is also among the scheduled activities.

Organisers say the event is designed to stimulate economic partnerships, promote tourism, and celebrate cultural diversity. Ihonvbere’s recognition, they noted, adds further prestige to the tour’s growing international reputation.

