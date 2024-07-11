A Nigerian lady who graduated with second class lower in Nigerian but relocated to Canada and earned the Dean’s recognition in her second degree celebrated herself

In the clip, she shared a screenshot of the letter she received from the school’s Dean congratulating her on her achievement

The lady added that her recognition exemplified her resilience and thanked God for making the moment possible

A Nigerian lady who initially graduated with a second-class lower degree in Nigeria relocated to Canada, where she earned the Dean's recognition for her second degree, and celebrated her achievement.

In a video, she shared a screenshot of the congratulatory letter from the Dean. She expressed her gratitude and acknowledged that this recognition exemplified her resilience and thanked God for making it possible.

Lady gets dean's recognition. Photo credit: @ewatomi_h

Source: TikTok

She hopes her story will inspire others to persevere and pursue their dreams regardless of their initial setbacks, as shown by @ewatomi_h.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Arolegold Alaga said:

“Congratulations best lady I celebrate your grace and your hardworking spirit.”

Lumypearls wrote:

“This is so emotional. Congratulations this is the beginning of great things.”

Mayorprenuer commented:

“Congrats sis.”

Ngblack:

“Sorry which city is this school.”

Khadeejah:

“Congratulations mama more of this inha Allah.”

Lizzyade:

“Congratulations momma.”

Da-Presh:

“Kimon Alhamdulilah.”

Source: Legit.ng