NiMet has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across most parts of Nigeria from Sunday to Tuesday, warning of possible strong winds

States in the North, Central, and South—including Lagos, Kaduna, FCT, Rivers, and Zamfara—are expected to experience morning and evening downpours

The agency advised residents to take precautions and urged airlines to plan flights around real-time weather updates for safety

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has projected a stretch of thunderstorms and rainfall likely to affect various regions across the country from Sunday through Tuesday.

The forecast signals potential disruptions as both northern and southern states brace for shifting weather patterns and varying intensities of rainfall.

Nimet predicts scary weather conditions for Nigerian states

Source: Getty Images

According to the statement released on Saturday, the weather outlook anticipates early morning thunderstorms on Sunday in several southern states, including Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Ebonyi, and Lagos, alongside parts of Taraba and Adamawa in the northeast.

These weather events are expected to extend into the afternoon and evening, impacting areas such as Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Kaduna, and Bauchi with persistent rain and lightning activity.

FCT among states captured

The central region, particularly the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara, and Kogi states, is also predicted to experience evening thunderstorms.

In the southern coastal belt, states like Cross River, Rivers, Delta, and Bayelsa will witness intermittent rainfall, intensifying later in the day.

Monday’s weather is expected to follow a similar pattern, with morning showers in parts of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Bayelsa, and Cross River.

Northern states including Sokoto, Zamfara, and Bauchi may experience thunderstorms during the early hours, while central states such as Benue, Nasarawa, and the FCT could also face significant rainfall by afternoon.

Morning rain predicted for Niger

On Tuesday, NiMet projects isolated thunderstorms with moderate rainfall over northern locations like Zamfara and Kaduna. Morning rains are also expected to sweep across the north-central zone, affecting Niger, Kogi, and the Federal Capital Territory.

By afternoon, thunderstorms are predicted in Plateau, Kwara, and Nasarawa.

The agency has advised the general public to remain alert and take necessary precautions, particularly in areas prone to strong winds that often precede thunderstorms.

Residents are urged to avoid flooded areas, secure loose objects, and reduce outdoor activities during stormy conditions.

NiMet also called on aviation operators to make use of the latest weather advisories to manage flight schedules and ensure passenger safety, stressing the importance of proper planning in light of the predicted turbulent weather conditions.

States that will experience more rainy days

