FCT, Abuja - The Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) has reacted to the latest alarmist headline on the fate of the thriving Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) sector.

The PCNGI said CNG Is thriving and that investments are expanding in the sector that is barely seven months old and in operation nationwide.

The Program Director/Chief Executive of PCNGI, Engr. Michael O. Oluwagbemi made this in a statement via the agency X handle @PCNGInitiative.

Oluwagbemi said the headlines do not do justice to the incredible vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the speed of implementation.

He said the agency is pleased to announce that even the doubting Thomases are singing a new tune.

“With over 50,000 vehicle count and rising to 100,000 - the queues at CNG stations are naturally going to rise, because of such an unprecedented increase (from mere 4000) in vehicle count as a result of massive incentives provided by the administration and the breakthrough in awareness due to the economic benefits of the switch. Nigerians love CNG and the program is working.”

He said the private sector and public partners are rising to meet the demand for CNG vehicles.

The PCNGI said various partners have rolled out over 175 stations nationwide.

“Just last week, two new daughters stations in Abuja were commissioned with AY Shafa and Femadec investing in these ventures. Both entities have 9 and 21 daughter stations respectively in the works in the next one year”

Oluwagbemi assured Nigerians that:

"At the Presidential CNG Initiative, we remain committed to our mandate while working hard across the value chain to deliver the goodies Mr. President has promised to all Nigerians. Rome was not built in a day, and CNG will take more than few days."

