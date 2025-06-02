Dangote Cement PLC plans to transition its fleet of over 7,000 vehicles fom diesel to CNG by the end of 2026 as part of its commitment to sustainability and Nigeria’s clean fuel policy.

The company has already received 3,100 CNG trucks and invested over $280 million in CNG technology and infrastructure to support this shift

This move aligns with President Bola Tinubu's Presidential CNG Initiative and marks a significant step in Dangote’s clean energy transformation

By the end of 2026, Dangote Cement PLC (DCP) intends to switch its fleet of more than 7,000 vehicles from using automobile gas oil (AGO), also referred to as diesel, to compressed natural gas (CNG).

This was announced by Arvind Pathak, Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement PLC, on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, during the 2025 Dangote Cement Customers Awards & Gala Nite held in Lagos.

Speaking at the customers awards Nite, Pathak said,

“In line with DCP’s commitment to sustainability and the country’s clean fuel policy, we are transitioning our fleet of over 7,000 trucks from AGO to CNG by the end of 2026.

“We are making significant investments in new CNG trucks and the necessary infrastructure to support this transition.

“Currently, 3,100 trucks are operational, and our initiatives in alternative fuel utilisation have gained global recognition, with Dangote Cement receiving a commendable score from CDP in climate change and water security.”

The firm also announced the arrival of hundreds of CNG-powered vehicles on Thursday, May 29, 2025. At the 2025 Dangote Cement Customers Awards & Gala Nite, 28 of these trucks were given to its top dealers.

In support of President Bola Tinubu's Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNG-i), the corporation revealed last October that it had invested more than $280 million (N460 billion) in compressed natural gas (CNG) technology and other infrastructure.

With the goal of running the majority of its fleet on CNG by mid-2026, this represents a major turning point in Dangote’s clean energy shift.

“As of October, the company has received its first batch of 1,500 mono-fuel CNG trucks and is expecting an additional 1,600 CNG trucks, totalling 3,100 before the end of the year.

“By mid-2026, Dangote Cement aims to operate a fleet predominantly powered by CNG. To facilitate this transformation, we are investing in expanding our CNG fueling infrastructure, ensuring that our growing fleet has reliable access to CNG as our fuel,” Pathak said.

FG unveils 'Project SPROUT' to deploy CNG vehicles

Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government has started sending buses powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to Nigerian universities, beginning with the University of Abuja.

This move aims to lower transport costs for students and promote cleaner energy use on campuses.

Called the ‘CNG-Sprout’ project, it is the first step in a plan called “Project CNG Special Palliative Relief for Universities Transportation.”

