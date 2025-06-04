Yoruba Council Worldwide has condemned the alleged ethnic bullying of LASU lecturer Dr. Adeyinka Bello by alleged Igbo social media users

The Council also urged Ohanaeze Ndigbo to call its members to order to stop the harassment and fueling of ethnic tension

In a statement sent to Legit.ng, the Council called on security agencies to investigate and prosecute those threatening Dr. Bello, ensuring peace and unity prevail

Lagos, Nigeria – The Yoruba Council Worldwide has raised an alarm over what it described as "ethnic bullying" of a prominent Yoruba leader and academic, Iyalode Dr. Adeyinka Bello, allegedly by some individuals of Igbo origin on various social media platforms.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 2, by its global president, Aare Oladotun Hassan, and addressed to the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, the council called for an immediate end to what it termed "malicious attacks" on Dr. Bello. The council described Dr. Bello as a respected university lecturer at Lagos State University and a revered Yoruba cultural icon.

According to Hassan, the council is deeply concerned about a surge in social media attacks targeted at Dr. Bello, especially on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube. He alleged that the harassment has taken a personal toll on the academic and called the situation an “emotional abuse and bullying” campaign orchestrated by alleged Igbo social media users.

“This is absolutely wrong and debasing of our heritage as Yoruba people,” the statement sent to Legit.ng read.

Council warns of rising threats, seeks action

The Yoruba Council further accused the attackers of infiltrating Dr. Bello’s private messages to issue threats, an action it described as an affront. The statement warned that such actions could fuel ethnic discord and appealed to Ohanaeze Ndigbo to call its members to order.

“This is a wake-up call to your good office… to call your Igbo kinsmen to order now,” Hassan said.

NSA urged to intervene

The council also called on Nigerian security agencies, including the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Security Adviser (NSA), and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), to immediately investigate and prosecute individuals linked to the harassment.

Reaffirming the Yoruba people's commitment to unity and peaceful coexistence, the council stressed that their tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has yet to respond publicly to the allegations as of the time of this press release.

Yoruba Council slams Post-UTME exams.

In another report, the Yoruba Council Worldwide condemned the continued conduct of post-UTME tests, describing them as redundant and a duplication of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board’s efforts.

Its president, Oladotun Hassan, argued that passing the UTME should be sufficient for university admission, calling for JAMB to remain the sole standardised entry evaluation body.

He also commended the JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for admitting UTME result errors, urging reforms in Nigeria’s education system to ensure credibility and fairness.

