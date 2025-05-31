The 2025 UTME exercise has continued to generate reactions from concern Nigerians, especially as students prepare for the Post-UTME

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner and president of the Yoruba Worldwide Council, in an interview with Legit.ng, called for the review of Nigeria's education system

Hassan maintained that the JAMB examination should not be subjected invalidation through the post-UTME by the higher institutions

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner and president of the Yoruba Worldwide Council, has said that getting admission in higher institutions in Nigeria should be reviewed, adding that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise should not be subjected to invalidation.

After admission seekers have passed the UTME exercise, which is being conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Nigeria, the candidates are subjected to writing a post-UTME, an entry examination conducted by Nigerian higher institutions, which Hassan has described as an error.

Hassan speaks with Legit.ng

Hassan, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, explained that the invalidation of JAMB by the higher institutions should not be tolerated. The legal practitioner explained that it is a total abysmal for a candidate to pass UTME and the denied admission because of Post-UTME failure.

He argued that the system should be reviewed so that there will only be one exam for candidates seeking admission in Nigeria to write. He said:

"It is even more important that JAMB is now being subjected to the Post-JAMB. Post-jamb is an another error because it is like you're invalidating the stress in which students have gone through and at the end of the day, the student who has passed JAMB would be thrown out due to Post-JAMB failure, that's a total abysmal model, it should be reviewed to the extent that there will one be one exam, that exam should be conducted by JAMB."

How admission process should be - Hassan

He advocated that students should write entry exams at the department of their choice, like UNILAG's accounting department should conduct its entry exam for interested candidates and not a situation where everyone is packed under the same roof and given a general question.

The legal practitioner commented while reacting to the controversies that surrounded the 2025 UTME result glitches. He also dismissed the call that the JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, should step down over the UTME results glitches. He commended Oloyede for admitting the errors and called for an overall review of the education system in Nigeria.

