EFCC Commences Investigation of Two Suspects in Kano for Alleged Fake $899,800

Authorities in Kano State have launched an investigation into two suspects found with counterfeit U.S. currency valued at $899,800

The fake notes, concealed inside a Maggi Star seasoning carton, were intercepted by NDLEA operatives along Maiduguri Road in Wudil

The suspects were allegedly transporting the counterfeit money to meet a ritualist who claimed to have the power to transform fake dollars into genuine currency

The Kano Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into two individuals found in possession of counterfeit United States currency amounting to $899,800.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) initially intercepted the suspects, Abubakar Hussaini (42) and Sahabi Adamu (53), along Maiduguri Road in Wudil, Kano State.

The duo were traveling in a commercial Golf 3 Station Wagon en route to Kila Village in Gwaram Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa State.

Following a thorough search, NDLEA personnel discovered the counterfeit banknotes hidden inside a Maggi Star seasoning carton.

The suspects, along with the exhibits, were subsequently handed over to the EFCC for further investigation.

Suspects planned to meet ritualist for alleged currency transformation

Preliminary findings revealed that the accused were transporting the fake dollars to Kila Village, where they intended to meet one Muhammad Walo.

Walo was reportedly set to introduce them to Mallam Mashiru, a self-proclaimed spiritualist who allegedly claimed to possess the ability to transform counterfeit currency into genuine notes through ritual prayers.

EFCC prepares charges against suspects

The EFCC confirmed that investigations were ongoing, with plans to formally charge the suspects in court upon the conclusion of inquiries.

The agency reiterated its commitment to combat financial crimes and safeguard Nigeria’s economy from illicit activities.

This development underscores the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb economic and financial fraud in the country.

About EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is Nigeria's leading anti-corruption agency, established in 2003 to combat financial crimes, fraud, money laundering, and other forms of economic malpractice.

The commission investigates and prosecutes offenders involved in financial misconduct, ensuring accountability and integrity in Nigeria's economic system. With zonal offices across the country, the EFCC collaborates with local and international organizations to track illicit funds and enforce legal actions against perpetrators.

Through rigorous enforcement and public awareness campaigns, the agency aims to safeguard Nigeria’s financial sector and promote transparency. The EFCC plays a crucial role in strengthening the nation’s economic stability.

