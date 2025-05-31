JAMB registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has been commended for transparency following the technical glitches that affected the 2025 UTME results

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political analyst, made the commendation while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

However, Victor noted that stepping aside was part of accountability in public office as he reacted to the development at the examination board

Olajumoke Shaqiru Victor, a political analyst, has called for the proper investigation of technical glitches that rocked the results of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) recently admitted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Victor, who is a media aide to the Chairman of Abeokuta South in Ogun State, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, commented on the call for the resignation of the JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, over the glitches in the 2025 UTME results.

Prof Ishaq Oloyede commended for transparency over 2025 UTME results Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

JAMB rescheduled UTME exams for 379,997 candidates

Recall that JAMB recently rescheduled 379,997 candidates from 157 examination centres to retake the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) following its admission of technical glitches and score discrepancies. The affected centres are located in the Lagos and Owerri zones, which comprise the five states in the southeast.

Professor Oloyede, JAMB's registrar, announced the development after reviewing complaints from candidates who disputed their scores on social media and other platforms. The candidates were notified through SMS, email, JAMB profile updates, and direct phone calls to retake the exam, which was held on Friday and Saturday, May 16 and 17.

The rescheduled exam aims to ensure fairness and accuracy in the examination process, addressing the concerns raised by candidates about their scores not reflecting their performance.

Analyst speaks on JAMB registrar

In the reactions, the southeast lawmakers and academics condemned the examination board and called for the resignation of its registrar because the region was the most affected by the technical glitches.

Reacting to the development while speaking with Legit.ng, Victor maintained that leadership is all about taking responsibility. He noted that it was a common practice in the public service, where stepping aside was a form of accountability. However, he commended the JAMB registrar for being transparent.

He said:

"The recent admission by JAMB of technical glitches in the conduct of the 2024 UTME has sparked nationwide concern. While transparency is commendable, such issues undermine the credibility of the entire process. If investigations reveal administrative lapses or systemic failures, then the Registrar must take full responsibility. In public service, accountability includes the readiness to step aside when confidence is eroded."

JAMB registrar commended for 2025 UTME results Photo Credit: @JAMBHQ

Source: Twitter

Why FG should review JAMB, WAEC, NECO exams

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has been called to look into the admission process in Nigeria and how to make it easier for Nigerians.

Oladotun Hassan, a legal practitioner, made the call in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, saying WAEC and NECO should be merged.

Hassan also maintained that the UTME conducted by JAMB should no longer be a yearly exercise for admission seekers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng