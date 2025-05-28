Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal team has accused the Federal Government of biased prosecution while her multiple criminal petitions remain unaddressed

The senator filed twelve complaints between March and May 2025 involving threats to life, defamation, and an alleged assassination plot, all of which are yet to be investigated

While counter-allegations from political figures she named have led to criminal charges against her, she remains committed to due process and plans to appear in court

The legal representatives of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan have raised alarm over what they describe as a disturbing case of uneven justice, following the Federal Government’s decision to initiate criminal proceedings against her while ignoring multiple petitions she filed earlier this year.

In a statement issued by her counsel, Uju Nwoduwu, the legal team disclosed that between March and May 2025, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan submitted twelve formal complaints to law enforcement agencies.

Natasha's legal team decries uneven justice

These petitions allegedly document serious offences, including cyberstalking, death threats, defamation, and even an alleged plot to assassinate a member of her protocol team.

Despite the gravity of these accusations, her lawyers say no action has been taken by the Nigeria Police Force or other relevant security agencies.

“The public expects law enforcement and prosecutorial bodies to uphold fairness, the rule of law, and impartial justice in all matters involving her,” the statement read.

What has raised further concern, according to the legal team, is the swiftness with which counter-allegations from individuals she mentioned in her petitions—such as Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello—have been pursued.

These responses have not only received prompt attention but have resulted in criminal charges being filed against the senator.

“This selective response raises deep concerns about biased enforcement of justice,” the statement noted, referencing high-profile names in the petitions and citing incidents including the abduction and attempted murder of a member of her staff.

Natasha vows to be present in court

Although currently abroad on personal engagements, the senator has received official notice regarding the charges filed against her and has assured authorities of her readiness to appear in court once a date is fixed for arraignment.

Her legal team stressed that she remains committed to due process and lawful resolution of all matters.

The statement concluded with a call for the proper investigation of all the petitions Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has submitted. It urged law enforcement to apply justice evenly, regardless of the political stature of the individuals involved.

The team also thanked members of the public who have expressed concerns over the nature and timing of the charges, describing them as “an extremely curious criminal charge.”

They expressed hope that impartiality would prevail and that “the injustices against her shall not be sustained.”

Senator Natasha's husband breaks silence

Earlier, Legit.ng Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, had reacted to his wife's sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Uduaghan who is the Alema of Warri Kingdom, Delta state, said his wife carried him along regarding the allegations and that he had approached the Senate president respectfully and urged him to extend his respect to her.

