A landlord earns about N32.2 million yearly by renting 22 illegal compartments beneath Iddo Under Bridge in Lagos, despite government safety concerns

The Federal Ministry of Works ordered the demolition of the illegal structures after inspections revealed severe damage to Iddo Bridge caused by unlawful occupation

Attempts to evict occupants were resisted, delaying clearance; demolition proceeded under government directive, highlighting efforts to protect Lagos infrastructure

A yet-to-be-identified landlord reportedly earns at least N32.2 million annually from renting out 22 illegal compartments beneath the Iddo Under Bridge in Lagos Mainland, Lagos State.

Federal government orders demolition over safety concerns

Abuja: How Landlord Who Built Houses Under Bridge Makes N32.2 Million Every Year

Source: Twitter

On Sunday, May 25, 2025, the Federal Ministry of Works ordered the demolition of all structures under the Iddo bridge, citing significant safety risks.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, who inspected the bridge with structural engineers and officials from Julius Berger Nigeria, expressed alarm at the damage caused by unlawful occupation beneath the bridge.

“We are here with bridge experts to examine the Iddo Bridge, which was burnt down due to unlawful occupation and activities beneath it.

“People have converted the underpass into shops, warehouses, and even residential areas. These activities have caused significant damage, to the extent that Julius Berger has advised that the bridge must be completely demolished and reconstructed," Umahi said.

He also noted that other major bridges such as Cowry and Independence bridges have suffered similar damage.

Resistance from occupants delays evacuation

The minister revealed that attempts to engage the illegal occupants have been met with resistance, with some claiming the issue is before the court.

“They have refused to vacate the premises. They wrote to us, claiming the matter is in court. It appears that what they are selling is more important to them than the lives of Lagosians, but we cannot allow that,” Umahi warned.

Following his directive, the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukorede Kesha, supervised the demolition of the 22 compartments.

Illegal landlord’s yearly revenue exposed

Investigations revealed that each occupier pays about N1.6 million yearly for rent. With 22 compartments occupied, the illegal landlord stands to make N32.2 million annually from the site.

An anonymous occupant told The Guardian:

“They gave us notice to leave last year, but we continue to use the place after promises from the person who gave the place out that we should keep our minds at rest. An occupier pays N1.6 million yearly, and it’s not as if the government isn’t aware. It is possible this happened due to a change in leadership.”

When asked about the identity of the person responsible for leasing out the compartments, Kesha said,

“I don’t have the identity of the person who gave out the place. The minister only asked us to demolish, and we have done that. The minister has the final say on what to do to those who gave out the place; I don’t know his mind.”

The demolition highlights ongoing efforts to safeguard Lagos infrastructure amid rising illegal activities threatening public safety.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng