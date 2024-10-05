Nyesom Wike-led FCTA has sent a note of warning to some prominent individuals to settle their outstanding payments for their C-of-Os in two weeks' time

According to the notice, prominent Nigerians, including the children of former President Muhammadu Buhari, are among the affected

Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu and former speaker of the House of Representatives, is one of those who were affected

Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned 3,273 allottees, including high-profile individuals and corporate organizations, to settle outstanding payments for their Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) within two weeks.

According to Premium Times, the failure to comply will result in the revocation of their Rights of Occupancy (R-of-O) and reallocation of the lands.

Among the prominent people who will be affected by the FCTA directive are the children of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, former speaker of the House of Representatives, and chief of staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila.

List of Nigerians Wike issues ultimatum to

Notable individuals on the list include:

Government Officials: Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives; Abbas Tajudeen, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; George Akume, Minister of Interior; and Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

Former Governors: Theodore Orji, Rochas Okorocha, Ibikunle Amosun, Tanko Al-Makura, Joshua Dariye, Gabriel Suswam, Ibrahim Shekarau, Okezie Ikpeazu, Jonah Jang, Seriake Dickson, Adamu Muazu, and Bukar Abba Ibrahim.

Serving and Former Lawmakers: Dino Melaye, Kabiru Marafa, Stella Oduah, Danjuma Goje, Ben Bruce, David Umaru, Saliu Mustapha, Biodun Olujimi, Andy Uba, and many others.

Family Members of Former President Muhammadu Buhari: Yusuf Buhari and Zahra Buhari.

The FCTA's notice cites the need for infrastructural development in the Maitama II District as the reason for the demand.

Wike asks Senate for security fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the FCT, has asked the Senate to allow him to establish a security fund to effectively fight the rising insecurity in Abuja.

The minister made the request when he appeared before the Senate committee on FCT and FCT area councils to defend his 2024 budget.

Wike maintained that having access to the security fund would allow him to finance security fights without going through the bureaucracy.

