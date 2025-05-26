Governor Hope Uzodimma has sacked Imo State's Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Cyprian Akaolisa, without stating any reason

The directive for immediate removal also instructed Akaolisa to hand over all government properties in his care

The sudden dismissal comes as a surprise, given Akaolisa’s past role as Uzodimma’s trusted ally and deputy governorship placeholder in 2019

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has dismissed the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Cyprian Okechukwu Akaolisa, from his cabinet with immediate effect.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Commissioner for Information, Public Orientation, and Strategy, Chief Declan Emelumba, who offered no explanation for the decision.

No reasons given for termination

The move has sparked curiosity across political circles in the state, given Akaolisa’s long-standing relationship with the governor.

Akaolisa, once considered one of Uzodimma’s closest political allies, was notably the governor’s placeholder for the deputy governorship position during the 2019 elections.

His abrupt removal has left many speculating about potential internal rifts or unresolved issues within the state’s power structure.

Sacked AG asked to hand over properties

According to the official statement, the dismissed commissioner has been instructed to immediately hand over all government property in his possession to the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

“The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, has approved the immediate removal from office of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. C. O. C. Akaolisa,” the directive read.

“The erstwhile commissioner has been directed to hand over all government property under his care to the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, immediately.”

Akaolisa, a legal practitioner with deep roots in the state's political and judicial landscape, had played a prominent role in Uzodimma’s legal and political strategies since the early days of the administration.

With no official reason provided, political analysts are left to interpret the decision as either part of a broader cabinet shake-up or a fallout resulting from undisclosed disagreements within the state executive council.

As at press time, neither Akaolisa nor the governor had issued further statements on the development.

