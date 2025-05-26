The Federal Government has intensified immigration enforcement, turning back eight undocumented foreigners last week

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strict immigration enforcement, turning back eight foreigners last week for attempting to enter Nigeria without valid visas.

During an interview on TVC News, monitored in Abuja on Sunday night, Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, emphasized that the era of undocumented entry into Nigeria was over.

Immigration: FG turns back 8 foreigners without visas. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Getty Images

He stated that the Ministry would no longer tolerate foreigners entering the country without proper documentation.

Airlines held accountable for immigration protocols

Dr. Tunji-Ojo revealed that he met with the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) on May 23 to discuss new enforcement measures regarding immigration.

He said the importance of airlines taking responsibility, warning that sanctions would be imposed on those violating visa regulations.

“Airlines must take responsibility. You can’t travel to the U.S. or the U.K. without a visa—no airline will carry you. Why should Nigeria be any different? This is not a dumping ground,” the Minister declared.

Federal government strengthens border security

The Minister confirmed that multiple cases of undocumented travelers arriving in Nigeria had been recorded in the past two weeks, describing the situation as unacceptable.

He stated that airlines bringing in passengers without valid visas would be required to return them to their point of departure.

“We’ve already returned several individuals. Last week alone, we turned back more than six, seven, eight people. Airlines that bring them must return them. A visa is the authorization to enter Nigeria. Without it, you will not be allowed in,” Dr. Tunji-Ojo stressed.

The Federal Government’s stance on immigration enforcement reflects its broader commitment to national security and the protection of Nigerian sovereignty.

By reinforcing border control and holding airlines accountable, authorities aim to prevent unlawful entry and maintain strict compliance with immigration laws.

Nigerian immigration laws

In 2025, Nigeria introduced significant reforms to its immigration laws to enhance transparency, streamline processes, and strengthen border security.

The country transitioned to a fully electronic visa (e-Visa) system, eliminating the visa-on-arrival regime to ensure more efficient and secure entry procedures.

Additionally, expatriate administration was overhauled with the launch of the Expatriate Administration System (EAS), aimed at improving compliance and accountability.

Nigerian immigration flags passports of NNPC officials

Legit.ng earlier reported that over the weekend, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) increased its surveillance of contractors and former executives of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), who are implicated in the ongoing fraud investigation, to prevent them from evading accountability.

Immigration officials are therefore on high alert to ensure that individuals suspected of planning to leave the country are not successful.

As part of a larger plan to hold all offenders accountable, the NIS has joined the principal investigating agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), according to a source with knowledge of the situation who was not authorised to speak to the Daily.

