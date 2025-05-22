Adewole Adebayo says Nasir El-Rufai is not authorized to represent the SDP in any opposition coalition talks

The SDP is considering its own strategies for 2027 but has not joined any coalition led by other figures

Adebayo insists no one will hijack the party for personal battles against President Bola Tinubu

Adewole Adebayo, former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has publicly refuted claims that ex-Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is representing the party in ongoing opposition coalition discussions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

El-Rufai, who parted ways with the All Progressives Congress (APC) earlier this year following a reported fallout with President Bola Tinubu, joined the SDP in March.

The former Kaduna governor fell out with President Tinubu after he failed to make it into his cabinet. Photo: FB/Nasir El-Rufai

Since then, he has become a vocal advocate for a broad opposition alliance aimed at challenging the APC’s hold on power.

SDP distances party from El-Rufai's moves

Despite his growing involvement in mobilizing political figures for a possible coalition, the SDP has made it clear that El-Rufai is not acting on its behalf.

Adebayo, speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, clarified that the party’s leadership has not authorized any individual to engage in coalition discussions or negotiations representing the SDP.

“The SDP is not involved in any coalition led by somebody else,” Adebayo stated.

“The SDP is led by Alh. Shehu Gabam and Olu Agunloye. He has not given me an assignment to do coalition on his behalf. He’s not given any assignment to my senior brother, El-Rufai. El-Rufai is not representing SDP in any coalition.”

SDP open to coalition moves

Responding to questions on whether the party is considering a coalition of its own, Adebayo acknowledged that the SDP is exploring various political strategies ahead of the 2027 elections, including potential partnerships. However, he noted that no firm decisions have been made.

“The SDP is waiting, is expressing its own understanding of how best it will come together and remove this person and cause the APC and non-performing president called Bola Tinubu,” he said.

“The SDP has plans, and we are looking at various options. And we realize that at the end of the option, we will need a political party that is viable.”

Adebayo had previously expressed caution about the motives of new entrants into the party, including El-Rufai.

In April, he asserted that no individual or group would be allowed to seize control of the SDP for personal vendettas or to settle scores with the current administration.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai dumped APC for SDP and has since vowed to work against Tinubu in 2027. Photo: FB/Nasir El-Rufai

As Nigeria moves closer to another election cycle, the battle lines within the opposition continue to shift, with questions emerging about leadership, alliances, and the direction of parties like the SDP.

