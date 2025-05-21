President Bola Tinubu has reportedly ordered that the forfeited 753 duplexes and other apartments owned by the embattled former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele should be sold to the public

Ahmed Dangiwa, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, who announced the directive, also disclosed how Nigerians can apply to get it

Dangiwa explained that the move followed the official handing over of the property to the ministry by the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede

President Bola Tinubu has directed that the forfeited 753 duplexes and other apartments reportedly owned by the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, should be completed and sold to the public.

This development was disclosed by the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, in a tweet on Tuesday, May 20, after the property was formally handed over to his ministry by Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

How to apply to buy Emefiele's forfeited estate

The minister also disclosed that Nigerians can apply to get to be owner of the estate by applying through the Renewed Hope Portal. He added that the portal will be made open and advertised once the facility is completed and ready for habitation.

Dangiwa's tweet reads in part:

“The housing units will be offered for sale through a transparent and competitive process, which will be widely advertised and managed via the Renewed Hope Portal."

The property was one of the assets the EFCC recovered from the EX-CBN governor. Dangiwa added that the property was located in Abuja. The ministry added that the property was formally handed over by the EFCC.

EFCC, housing ministry to work on Emefiele's estate

The minister then explained that his ministry and the EFCC would soon embark on a familiarisation tour of the estate for assessment. He said a thorough integrity tests and structural assessments would be carried out on the facility. This, he said, was to confirm their stability and safety for habitation.

According to the minister, the housing units will be made available to the public for purchase, with priority given to those who meet specific government criteria. He assured that a transparent and competitive process would be adopted, supported by nationwide advertising. He also disclosed that Nigerians should monitor the Renewed Hope portal for application details.

On his part, Ola Olukoyede, the chairman of the EFCC, explained that the event was both symbolic and practical and that it demonstrated the government's stance on corruption. He said it was to show Nigerians that whatever proceeds of crime the commission recovers, it will be done in a transparent manner that benefits the Nigerian public.

Reactions trail EFCC's revelation of Emefiele's estate

Legit.ng earlier reported that Emefiele came under fire after the EFCC linked the 753 duplexes and other apartments in Abuja to him.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, described the development as disheartening, adding that it raised serious questions about corruption in Nigeria.

Anifowoshe then called for a thorough investigation of the revelation, caution and open-minded approach.

