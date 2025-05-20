A tragic search and rescue operation in Ireland has led to the recovery of the body of 16-year-old Nigerian, Emmanuel Familola, who drowned while swimming in Buncrana

A search and rescue operation in Ireland led to the recovery of the body of 16-year-old Nigerian, Emmanuel Familola, who drowned while swimming in a river in the Buncrana community.

Emergency workers conducted the operation after receiving reports that three teenagers had encountered difficulties while swimming in Lough Swilly on May 10, PUNCH reported.

Search and rescue efforts in Buncrana

According to local media Raidió Teilifís Éireann, emergency responders launched an extensive air and sea rescue operation following an alarm raised by witnesses.

One teenager managed to swim ashore, while another was rescued and taken to Letterkenny General Hospital in critical condition.

The body of the missing teenager was discovered between Ned’s Point and Fahan before being transferred to Letterkenny University Hospital.

Community responds to Buncrana drowning tragedy

The tragic loss of Familola, along with 18-year-old Matt Sibanda, has deeply affected the Buncrana community. Padraig Mac Lochlainn, a member of the Irish Parliament representing Donegal, set up a GoFundMe campaign to support the funeral expenses of the deceased teenagers.

The fundraiser, initiated by Insight Inishowen, surpassed its €40,000 target, raising €41,515 to assist the grieving families.

Drowning incident echoes recent Tragedy in the UK

The tragedy in Buncrana follows another recent drowning incident involving a UK-based Nigerian teenager, Valentine Ikechukwu.

On April 30, the 16-year-old drowned while swimming in a lake at Colwick Country Park. His body was later recovered, highlighting the dangers associated with open-water swimming.

The Buncrana community continues to mourn the loss of the two young lives, while efforts to support the bereaved families remain underway.

About Ireland

Ireland is a country in western Europe, occupying most of the island of Ireland.

It is known for its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and vibrant cities. The capital, Dublin, is a hub of literature, music, and history.

Ireland has a constitutional democracy and uses the euro as its currency. The country is famous for its lush green scenery, earning it the nickname "Emerald Isle".

Safety tips to protect child from drowning

Legit.ng earlier reported that As Nigeria mourns Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of afrobeat star, Davido, who drowned in their swimming pool, experts have started sharing tips for Nigerians who own swimming pools in their homes to prevent a reoccurrence.

According to the World Health Organisation, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury deaths worldwide.

Drowning, it adds, accounts for an estimated 360,000 deaths annually, with Africa having the highest drowning rate. Experts say drowning can happen quickly, like in the brief moment when you leave your baby in the bath to run and grab a forgotten towel or when you leave your child in the pool to answer a ringing phone.

