Mayor of Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state, Hon. Echezona Anazodo, was accused of working against Governor Charles Soludo's re-election bid come November 8, 2025

But the council boss, in an interview with Legit.ng, denied the allegations levelled against him

He highlighted his relationship with Soludo, the governor's good works in his council area, and other things that make it impossible for him to work against the governor

The Mayor of Nnewi North local government area of Anambra state, Hon. Echezona Anazodo, has said that the news making the rounds that he is working against Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo's re-election bid is a falsehood from the pit of hell.

Hon. Anazodo insisted that he cannot work against the governor in any way through his actions, inactions, policies or programmes.

Prominent Anambr politician clears air about political inclination.

Source: Original

Mayor accused of working against Soludo

The Mayor was accused of initiating policies and programmes that are anti-masses, provocative to the people, and are capable of bringing hatred to the Soludo-led government.

Hon. Anazodo, who is the leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nnewi North LGA was also accused, among other things, of extorting traders in Nnewi markets, overtaxing the population, intimidating traders and making life unbearable for the people he governs, thereby, creating animosity and disaffection between the people and the APGA administration in Anambra.

But in an interview with Legit.ng in Nnewi on Saturday, May 17, Anazodo described the accusations as malicious, and as the handiwork of the opposition elements; adding that there is no iota of truth in the accusations.

He said

"None of the policies of our administration is anti masses. Since the beginning of this year, our government has not collected any levy from any market; not to talk of over taxing the traders. The problem we have with the traders is a disconnection caused by the leadership of the various markets.

"My relationship with traders in Nnewi markets is cordial. This is because, my administration constructed hundreds of open shops and handed them over to the traders at no cost.

"Again, nobody will say that I'm working against Governor Soludo's re-election bid, because, nobody bites the finger that feeds him. Governor Soludo is instrumental to the height that I've attained in politics today. He gave me the platform to showcase my potential.

"Furthermore, since I joined politics, I've not joined any other political party other than APGA - Soludo's own party. I will always join hands with other well meaning Anambrarians to work very hard for Soludo's re-election. Come November 8, 2025, I will work hard to deliver APGA and Governor Soludo in Nnewi North LGA."

Mayor extols Anambra governor

Anazodo described the relationship between Governor Soludo, himself and the people of Nnewi North as very cordial; adding that the governor is people-friendly.

Governor Soludo is facing opposition from APC, PDP and LP ahead of the November election. Photo: FB/Charles Soludo

Source: Facebook

"Number one project that I've built as local government Mayor is that I built goodwill between the masses and government. Before my administration, there have been major gap and distrust between the people of Nnewi North and government. But my administration has bridged that gap.

"Governor Soludo has created hope, and has made it possible for every resident of Nnewi to smile. The governor has built massive infrastructure in the industrial city. Even in the midst of rainfall, construction work is ongoing everywhere," he added.

On the area of infrastructural developments, Hon. Anazodo said that in the last six months, his administration has facilitated zero portholes on roads in the council area, reconstructed internal road networks, constructed bridges, among other things.

He said his government has also empowered 200 youths in the areas of education and skills development, as well as empowered 400 farmers through provision of farm inputs.

Soludo bans clergymen from preaching in marketplaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anambra state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, had taken a firm stance against roadside preachers using loudspeakers in public spaces, particularly markets, labelling their activities as a source of noise pollution and public disturbance.

The governor announced that violators of the state’s noise pollution regulations would face a hefty fine of ₦500,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng