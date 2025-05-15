Fear gripped parts of Ogun and Lagos states as rumours spread about deadly rice allegedly smuggled into Nigeria

Viral voice notes warned consumers against purchasing or eating rice, citing claims of mystical curses and unverified deaths

Despite official denials from the Nigerian Customs Service, uncertainty persisted, leaving many hesitant to buy the staple food

Concerns mounted across parts of Ogun and Lagos states following widespread rumours about deadly rice in circulation.

Numerous voice messages were sent by parents and relatives, warning their loved ones against purchasing or consuming rice, PUNCH reported.

The warnings stemmed from claims that a foreign trader had invoked the spirit of the Ogun deity after her two trucks of rice were stolen and smuggled into Nigeria.

Stolen Rice allegedly smuggled through Idiroko and Seme Borders

Voice notes shared with our correspondent alleged that the stolen rice had been transported from a neighbouring country into Nigeria through the Idiroko and Seme borders.

The owner of the rice, identified as a woman, was said to have sought the assistance of Ogun worshippers in Ghana to place curses on those who bought or consumed the stolen rice.

Unverified claims of deaths linked to rice consumption

Rumours circulated that Customs officers and a soldier had died in Badagry, Lagos State. Additionally, unverified claims on WhatsApp suggested that over 70 people had allegedly lost their lives in the past few days after consuming the rice.

Despite the uncertainty, concerns heightened among citizens, particularly in Ogun and Lagos states, where residents warned their families against purchasing or eating rice.

A resident of Ipokia Local Government in Ogun State, Morayo, informed our correspondent that some parents had visited schools to instruct food vendors not to sell rice to their children.

As attempts were made to refute the rumours, more voice notes emerged from different sources, seemingly confirming the alleged deaths, further deepening confusion over whether rice could be safely consumed.

Nigerian Customs Service denies claims of deadly rice circulation

In response to the circulating rumours, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) in Lagos and Ogun issued a statement debunking the claims. Public Relations Officer of the NCS, Seme Area Command, Isah Sulaiman, described the reports as "entirely false, misleading, and not reflective of reality."

“The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area Command, has been drawn to a widely circulated unfounded and baseless allegation claiming that the Command seized and distributed bags of rice without the knowledge of the purported owner, who then allegedly invoked traditional powers leading to the death of individuals, including a soldier at Badagry,” the statement read.

The command asserted that it strictly adhered to Standard Operating Procedures when disposing of seized goods, ensuring transparency, due process, and compliance with legal regulations.

Authorities urge public to disregard false information

The NCS categorically denied any incidents within its jurisdiction that would corroborate the claims of deaths linked to rice consumption.

The command further criticised the spread of misinformation, calling it an attempt to discredit security agencies working diligently to safeguard the nation.

“The public is urged to disregard this unfounded story and refrain from spreading false information that could incite fear or tarnish the image of security agencies,” the statement concluded.

Despite the official denial, concerns over the alleged deadly rice continued to spread beyond Ogun and Lagos, reaching cities such as Abeokuta and Ibadan, intensifying fears among rice consumers.

