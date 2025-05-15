Peter Obi has rallied around Taiwo Awoniyi after it was confirmed that the Nottingham Forest and Super Eagles striker is currently in an induced coma following emergency surgery for a ruptured intestine

The 27-year-old was injured during the final minutes of Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday, May 11

Awoniyi, who had just been brought on as a substitute, collided forcefully with the goalpost while attempting to reach a cross from Anthony Elanga

Nottinghamshire, England - Presidential hopeful Peter Obi has sent a get-well-soon message to Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi, after the Nottingham Forest attacker underwent emergency surgery on an abdominal injury on Monday, May 12.

Legit.ng reports that Awoniyi is in an induced coma in hospital following emergency abdominal surgery.

Super Eagles' Taiwo Awoniyi is in induced coma. Photo credit: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

There is no suggestion the 27-year-old's condition is life-threatening and it is understood the coma will help restrict his movement and regulate his heart rate.

Awoniyi suffered a ruptured intestine after colliding with a goalpost in the 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday, May 11.

The striker, who received lengthy treatment after the injury but then attempted to play on despite being in clear discomfort, required urgent abdominal surgery on Tuesday, May 13.

Awoniyi had been rushed to hospital on Monday evening, May 12, after further investigations by Forest's medical staff revealed just how serious his condition was.

Forest said Kwara-born Awoniyi was "recovering well so far" on Tuesday, May 13, after his operation.

Taiwo Awoniyi: Obi urges Nigerians to pray for striker

Reacting to Awoniyi's condition, Obi, the Labour Party (LP) candidate during the 2023 presidential election expressed his hope that his compatriot returns to the pitch stronger than ever.

He wrote in a statement shared on his verified X page:

"I read with deep concern the unfortunate incident involving our own Taiwo Awoniyi @taiwoawoniyi18, a resilient son of the soil, who, while giving his best on the field for Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, suffered a severe injury in the line of duty. It is both painful and telling that, even after colliding with the goalpost and sustaining what has now been revealed as a ruptured intestine, he pressed on, a testament to the Nigerian spirit: strong, unyielding, and ever-committed.

"Let us not take this lightly. We must appreciate and celebrate such young men who continue to lift our flag high, even at great personal risk. I call on the authorities, the football community, and indeed all of us as citizens to keep Taiwo in our thoughts and prayers. As he lies in an induced coma after emergency surgery, let us stand in solidarity with him and his family."

Obi added:

"May he recover fully and return stronger. And may we build a country where such sacrifice is not in vain, where patriotism is matched with proper care, recognition, and support. I wish him complete healing.

"May God Almighty bless Taiwo Awoniyi. God bless the Super Eagles. God bless Nigeria."

Sports Writers sympathise with Awoniyi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kwara state chapter, Ayodeji Ismail, joined Nigerians to pray for Awoniyi.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Ayodeji described the news of Awoniyi’s surgery and reports of a medically induced coma as distressing and a trying moment for the football community in Kwara.

