Lagos, Nigeria - The Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV) has called on Dr Femi Olaleye, a Lagos-based medical practitioner accused of sexually assaulting his wife’s niece, to submit to the ongoing judicial process and allow the Supreme Court to determine the outcome of the case.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, April 17, by its president, Comrade Gbenga Soloki, the rights group expressed dismay over what it described as “repeated and futile attempts” by Dr Olaleye to portray himself as a victim of persecution, rather than confronting the substance of the allegations against him.

Group decries appeal court ruling

CAIDOV said it has followed the high-profile case closely and, based on the evidence available, believes that Dr. Olaleye committed “a heinous crime against a minor.”

The organisation criticised the Court of Appeal’s decision to discharge him, labelling it “hasty and technical,” and argued that the central issue, alleged defilement and sexual abuse, remains unresolved.

The statement read in part:

“We call on Dr. Olaleye to desist from any further attempts to mislead the public by framing the judicial proceedings as persecution.

“The several attempts to paint a picture of being persecuted are uncalled for and condemnable, especially the effort to write a fictional book to exonerate himself.”

Femi Olaleye: Allegations of media manipulation

The group further accused the doctor of hiring bloggers to disseminate “false and defamatory” narratives in the media.

According to CAIDOV, two of the hired bloggers have since admitted to being paid and issued retractions of the content they previously published.

The organisation said that these actions, along with alleged attempts to silence the victim and her family, had backfired.

“His desperate attempt to silence the victim led to the arrest of the bloggers and exposed him as a manipulator of the truth,” the statement said, adding that the victim’s family continues to place its trust in the judiciary.

Group hails Lagos state Ministry of Justice

CAIDOV also praised the Lagos State Ministry of Justice for its “unwavering commitment” in pursuing the case despite the setback posed by the Court of Appeal ruling.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to fighting for justice and pledged continued collaboration with other stakeholders to ensure that violators of children’s rights in Lagos State are held accountable.

“The gravity of the allegations demands sober reflection rather than propaganda,” the group concluded.

Olaleye allegedly travels to UK amid Supreme Court case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Gbenga Soloki, executive director of the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence, raised alarm over the alleged abscondment of Dr Olaleye to the United Kingdom.

In a statement made available to journalists, Soloki alleged that Olaleye fled Nigeria immediately after the Lagos State government filed an appeal against his acquittal by the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

“In another twist, the medical doctor has launched a media campaign against his estranged wife, Mrs. Aderemi Olaleye, the Judiciary, and the Police, accusing them of bias in the matter,” Soloki alleged.

