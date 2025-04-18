Umar Auwalu, a 20-year-old known as “Abba Dujal,” shocked Wudil residents by surrendering to police and confessing to multiple murders and robberies

Community members say he began engaging in criminal activity at the age of eight and had been in and out of prison

Despite efforts by locals to reform him, Auwalu continued his violent spree across Kano and Jigawa states, prompting a police investigation into the full extent of his crimes

Many residents of Wudil Local Government Area in Kano State are in shock after 20 year old Umar Auwalu, popularly known as “Abba Dujal,” surrendered to the police.

He confessed to being a serial killer responsible for multiple murders and robberies over the past 12 years.

Police have taken the self-confessed serial killer into custody. Image: FB/NPF

Source: Twitter

He also admitted that after he killed one of his victims, he was unable to sleep again, hence he handed himself over to the police

Community members say though Auwalu grew up among them as a troubled child but he started committing crimes as early as eight years old.

Self-confessed killer admits to crimes

Legit.ng had earlier reported how in a broadcast with the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, Auwalu admitted to killing multiple victims during phone and motorcycle snatching operations across Kano and Jigawa states.

A neighbor, Mallam Haruna, who spoke exclusively to our correspondent in Kano revealed that Auwalu was raised by his grandparents in “Layin Kuka” Street and had been involved in petty theft and robbery since childhood.

“He is not more than 20 years old, and he actually started this petty robbery and theft in the community at the age of eight.”

“Many people here can testify that he was involved in criminal activities, but we never knew he was a killer,” Haruna explained.

Auwalu’s criminal activities were no secret in the community, as residents confirmed that he had been arrested before and even served months in prison.

Shockingly, after his release, Haruna stated that a well meaning community member had tried to help Auwalu turn his life around by giving him money to start a business.

“The day after he received the money to start something meaningful with his life, we learnt that he was caught in a robbery attack at the district head’s house.”

“There are a lot of cases about him, but none of us imagined he was capable of murder,” Haruna disclosed.

The Kano state police command however have started investigating the full extent of his crimes.

