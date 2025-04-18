The federal government has graduated 390 repentant Boko Haram members from its De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme in Gombe

The Federal Government's De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DRR) programme in Gombe State has graduated 390 repentant Boko Haram members. The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, attended the graduation ceremony.

He emphasised the importance of the non-kinetic approach in tackling security challenges. Musa urged the graduates to be agents of peace in their communities and warned them against violating their oath of allegiance to Nigeria.

Christopher Musa attends the graduation of 390 ex-Boko Haram members from the de-radicalisation programme in Gombe Photo Credit: @DHQNigeria

Source: Facebook

How many Boko Haram members were reintegrated?

Vanguard reported that the graduates, comprising 384 Nigerians and six foreigners, underwent various rebuilding activities and skills training, including welding, tailoring, and carpentry, to facilitate their reintegration into society.

Col. Abiodun Johnson, the Commandant of the DRR Camp, Operation Safe Corridor (OPSC), highlighted the diverse backgrounds of the graduates, with representation from 17 states and three foreign countries.

The DRR programme aims to rehabilitate and reintegrate former insurgents into society, promoting peace and security. The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, commended the armed forces for their efforts in combating terrorism and violent extremism. She lauded President Bola Tinubu for expanding the OPSC to cover the six geopolitical zones.

The graduates had confessed their past, denounced their membership in the insurgent group, and sworn an oath of allegiance to be loyal citizens. The camp commandant emphasised that the training and rehabilitation were designed to discourage them from returning to crime.

NEMA distributes materials to repentant Boko Haram

NEMA donated food and non-food items to the graduates to support their reintegration into society. The agency's director noted that the items would help stabilise the graduates and enable their seamless reintegration.

The graduation ceremony marked a significant milestone in the DRR programme, highlighting the government's commitment to addressing insecurity and promoting peace in the country. The programme's success demonstrates the potential for rehabilitation and reintegration to contribute to national security and stability.

Nigeria has been battling the menace of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups for over a decade. The terrorists, who mostly operated in the northeast part of the country, have crippled economy and killed thousands of innocent Nigerians at different attacks.

Source: Legit.ng