Before the sudden collapse of CBEX, the investment trading platform asked investors trying to withdraw their funds to upload two photos for account verification.

It was gathered that one photo is to show a clear snapshot of their NIN slip or international passport details.

As reported by DUBAWA, a fact checking platform, the second photo is to show the investors holding the same ID.

Some investrors alleged that they submitted their Bank Verification Number (BVN) and other sensitive data to CBEX during registration.

Fraudsters can do a lot with

Personal data like NIN and BVN can be used for fraudulent activities if it gets to wrong hands.

Fraudulent activities include attempt to open accounts or take loans in holder’s name, use data for phishing attacks, sell or reuse it across multiple scam networks.

Below are four quick steps to take if you submitted your NIN, passport details to CBEX before it crashed.

Report to NIMC or NIS

CBEX victims who submitted their NIN are encouraged to contact the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to report a possible breach.

Dubawa reported that while NINs can’t be changed, NIMC may flag your record and advise on the next steps to prevent misuse.

Similarly, those who submit their international passport details are to contact the nearest Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) office in their location.

Alert your bank(s)

Notify your bank right away if you submit your Bank Verification Number (BVN) to CBEX.

CBEX investors are advised to request transaction alerts and ask for BVN monitoring.

They are also advise to ensure no new accounts or loans are opened and that they are notified about all transactions.

This may help stop fraud before it happens.

Report to NDPC for data breach support

It is advisable to complain to the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), which oversees data protection in Nigeria.

Report to NDPC for data breach support if you submit sensitive information to CBEX during registration or withdrawal

Be alert, but don’t panic

Finally, scammers may use submitted data to impersonate or attempt to defraud.

Be cautious of calls or emails asking for more personal information.

You should also be careful of suspicious messages and don’t click on unknown links you may receive as text messages or WhatsApp chats.

CBEX are advised to take responsibility to protect their personal data and identity.

CBEX: EFCC, SEC take action against Ponzi schemes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said CBEX investors are going to get their money back.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it will commence investigation as to where the operators are and hunt them down.

The two federal government agencies have vowed to hunt down operators of Ponzi schemes across the country.

