Anumiri Chidozie Pascal, a Nigerian medical doctor, has offered fresh insights into the brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector

The country’s health sector has been a topic of discussion among relevant stakeholders in recent times as many medical professionals continue to seek better opportunities abroad

Reacting to the trend, Chidozie analysed the harsh realities facing Nigeria’s health sector and explained while he would not relocate abroad like some of his colleagues

In recent years, Nigeria’s health sector has repeatedly made headlines due to citizens’ frustrations over access to quality healthcare. Discussions around the sector were reignited recently following the reported death of a pregnant woman who allegedly passed away while seeking medical attention.

Pascal, the founder of Pandacare, a hailing service for medicine delivery, addressed challenges in the health sector during a Max FM, Abuja, programme on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Despite the challenges bedevilling the sector, the medical doctor said he remains committed to initiatives aimed at improving the system, according to a Daily Trust report.

Japa killing Nigeria’s health sector

Speaking during the programme, Pascal stated that brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector has resulted in a shortage of medical doctors in hospitals, leaving many patients without adequate care.

According to him, available statistics showed that over 50 doctors depart Nigeria every week in search of greener pastures abroad.

The medical practitioner added that the situation has led many health facilities to deploy nurses to handle medical cases originally meant to be managed by doctors.

He also said Nigeria’s healthcare system needs urgent support, particularly in the area of emergency services.

“Honestly, the healthcare system needs help. The Nigerian healthcare system is crying for help,” he said.

Japa: Why I won’t relocate abroad

Buttressing his point during the programme, the medical practitioner recalled how he once lost a loved one due to the country’s ailing health sector.

He argued that there would be no solution if medical doctors with the necessary expertise to effect positive change continued to leave the country.

Pascal said this mindset made him vow not to join other medical practitioners in leaving Nigeria for better opportunities abroad.

He added that the drive to revamp the country’s health sector inspired him to launch Pandacare, a telemedicine application, to address extant challenges hindering effective healthcare delivery.

He explained that Pandacare is a digital healthcare platform designed to provide emergency ambulance services to clients "at any time and in any location".

The medical doctor said the concept is similar to ride-hailing services, which offer users the ability to access healthcare as easily as booking a ride. The goal, he said, is to make medical assistance readily accessible through a simple click on a mobile phone.

He also noted that Pandacare is committed to affordability, with subscription plans available to ensure clients can access services whenever needed.

He added that all doctors on the platform would undergo orientation training to ensure they are well-equipped to deliver timely and professional care.

