Legis360, a new civic tech platform, uses AI and data science to provide real-time access to legislative activities, empowering Africans to track bills, motions, and engage directly with lawmakers

The platform aims to enhance transparency and civic participation by offering tools like AI-powered bill analysis, live committee monitoring, and a historical database of policy actions

Project Lead Samuel Folorunsho says Legis360 is built “not just for transparency but for impact,” inviting citizens, journalists, and NGOs to shape governance across Africa

A revolutionary civic technology tool, Legis360, has been unveiled with a mission to deepen legislative transparency and promote citizen participation in governance across Africa.

By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and data science, the platform aims to open up legislative processes to everyday Africans who have traditionally been locked out of political decision-making.

A new technology platform has been launched to help Nigerians challenge bad governance and engage more actively in the democratic process. Photo credit: Pixdeluxe

Source: Getty Images

“Our mission is to bridge the gap between the governed and those who govern,” said Samuel Folorunsho, Project Lead for Legis360. “Legis360 empowers citizens, journalists, and advocacy groups to participate meaningfully in shaping policies.”

How new tech will support tracking and direct access to lawmakers

Legis360 allows users to track bills, motions, petitions, and committee proceedings in real time, offering an intuitive and open interface that demystifies parliamentary activities, as reported by Nation.

It features AI-powered bill analysis, live committee monitoring, and direct communication channels with legislators—giving users unprecedented access to the policy-making process.

“In many parts of Africa, governance is still a closed-door affair,” Folorunsho said. “We are opening those doors, using technology to democratise access and ensure that citizens can hold institutions accountable.”

The platform also includes advanced search and filtering tools and a comprehensive legislative database, empowering users to locate and understand complex policy documents without legal expertise.

Built for everyone: From citizens to civil society

Designed with inclusivity in mind, Legis360 caters to a broad range of users—from civic activists and researchers to journalists, NGOs, and lawmakers themselves.

The platform is part of a growing effort to promote participatory governance and protect democratic rights such as freedom of expression and association.

“We’ve built this tool not just for transparency but for impact,” Folorunsho emphasized. “Whether you’re a policy researcher, an NGO, or a concerned citizen, Legis360 is your window into the legislative heartbeat of your country.”

Call to action ahead of official launch

As Legis360 prepares for its official rollout, developers are inviting stakeholders across Africa to test the platform, explore its features, and contribute feedback for improvement.

Far from being just another civic app, Legis360 is positioning itself as a people-powered movement, dedicated to reshaping how governance is understood and practiced on the continent.

With democratic backsliding threatening civic space in parts of Africa, tools like Legis360 may be critical in arming citizens with the information and influence needed to defend and shape their societies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng