The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) clarified on April 10 that National Identification Number (NIN) registration cannot be completed online

The in-person process is essential as biometric data capture, a crucial step in NIN enrollment, requires attendance at approved enrollment centres

NIMC reiterated its commitment to secure and accurate identity management while urging citizens to rely on official communication channels for updates

NIMC Addresses Whether It is Possible to Complete NIN Registration Online. Photo credit: Pius Utomi/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Biometric data capture essential for NIN registration

In their statement, NIMC emphasised that biometric data capture, a key component of NIN enrollment, necessitated in-person attendance at an approved enrollment centre.

The process requires individuals to visit these centres to provide their biometric details, ensuring the accuracy and security of the collected data.

NIMC's clarification highlights the organisation's commitment to safeguarding personal information and maintaining high standards in identity management services.

For further updates, citizens have been encouraged to follow NIMC's official communication channels.

About NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is a Nigerian governmental agency responsible for managing the country's identity database and issuing the National Identification Number (NIN) to citizens and legal residents.

Founded in 2007, NIMC aims to provide reliable identity management systems that foster socio-economic development and enhance national security.

It oversees the registration of individuals and ensures the secure collection, storage, and usage of biometric and demographic data.

Through its services, NIMC plays a pivotal role in streamlining government processes, supporting financial inclusion, and facilitating the integration of individuals into national and global systems.

About NIN

The National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique set of eleven digits issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to Nigerian citizens and legal residents.

It serves as a foundational identity number, linking individuals to their biometric and demographic information in the national database.

NIN is essential for accessing various government services, verifying identity, and conducting official transactions within Nigeria. It also facilitates financial inclusion and promotes security by reducing identity fraud.

Obtaining a NIN involves in-person registration at approved enrollment centres, where biometric data is captured to ensure accuracy and reliability in identity management systems.

NIMC confirms NIN registration is free

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) made a significant announcement, stating unequivocally that NIN registration is free across Nigeria.

This declaration aimed to dispel prevailing misconceptions surrounding the cost of obtaining a National Identification Number (NIN). In response to NIMC's announcement on its X page, a Nigerian social media user, identified by the handle, outtaspaceg, passionately countered the claim.

NIMC promptly addressed the concern raised by outtaspaceg, reaffirming their stance on the matter. It stated: “Thank you for reaching us. We understand and appreciate your feedback. However, we want to clarify that NIN enrolment is free at all NIMC-approved centers nationwide.

