NIMC Addresses Whether It is Possible to Complete NIN Registration Online
- The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) clarified on April 10 that National Identification Number (NIN) registration cannot be completed online
- The in-person process is essential as biometric data capture, a crucial step in NIN enrollment, requires attendance at approved enrollment centres
- NIMC reiterated its commitment to secure and accurate identity management while urging citizens to rely on official communication channels for updates
On April 10, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) addressed public queries regarding the process of obtaining a National Identification Number (NIN) through their official X account.
Responding to widespread speculation and misinformation, NIMC clarified that NIN registration cannot be completed online.
Biometric data capture essential for NIN registration
In their statement, NIMC emphasised that biometric data capture, a key component of NIN enrollment, necessitated in-person attendance at an approved enrollment centre.
The process requires individuals to visit these centres to provide their biometric details, ensuring the accuracy and security of the collected data.
E-visa system, digitalized airport cards unveiled as Tinubu's govt sends crucial message to Nigerians
NIMC's clarification highlights the organisation's commitment to safeguarding personal information and maintaining high standards in identity management services.
For further updates, citizens have been encouraged to follow NIMC's official communication channels.
About NIMC
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is a Nigerian governmental agency responsible for managing the country's identity database and issuing the National Identification Number (NIN) to citizens and legal residents.
Founded in 2007, NIMC aims to provide reliable identity management systems that foster socio-economic development and enhance national security.
It oversees the registration of individuals and ensures the secure collection, storage, and usage of biometric and demographic data.
Through its services, NIMC plays a pivotal role in streamlining government processes, supporting financial inclusion, and facilitating the integration of individuals into national and global systems.
About NIN
The National Identification Number (NIN) is a unique set of eleven digits issued by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to Nigerian citizens and legal residents.
NIMC arrests individuals for allegedly buying NIN amid discoveries of over 6,000 illegal NIN holders
It serves as a foundational identity number, linking individuals to their biometric and demographic information in the national database.
NIN is essential for accessing various government services, verifying identity, and conducting official transactions within Nigeria. It also facilitates financial inclusion and promotes security by reducing identity fraud.
Obtaining a NIN involves in-person registration at approved enrollment centres, where biometric data is captured to ensure accuracy and reliability in identity management systems.
NIMC confirms NIN registration is free
Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) made a significant announcement, stating unequivocally that NIN registration is free across Nigeria.
This declaration aimed to dispel prevailing misconceptions surrounding the cost of obtaining a National Identification Number (NIN). In response to NIMC's announcement on its X page, a Nigerian social media user, identified by the handle, outtaspaceg, passionately countered the claim.
NIMC promptly addressed the concern raised by outtaspaceg, reaffirming their stance on the matter. It stated: “Thank you for reaching us. We understand and appreciate your feedback. However, we want to clarify that NIN enrolment is free at all NIMC-approved centers nationwide.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is a journalist with more than five years of experience. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Ekiti State University (2018). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022), and Staff Writer at The Movee (2018). He is a 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. Email: basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.