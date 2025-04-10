The federal government is considering constructing a flyover at the deadly Oko-Olowo intersection on the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway following fatal accidents

Senator Saliu Mustapha revealed that urgent steps are being taken after meeting with the Ministers of Works

Residents demand immediate safety measures like speed bumps while awaiting the proposed flyover

Following a recent report by Legit.ng highlighting the alarming rate of fatal accidents at the Oko-Olowo axis of the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway, the federal government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is now considering building a flyover at the accident-prone intersection.

This development was revealed by the Senator representing Kwara Central, Saliu Mustapha, in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning, April 9.

According to the lawmaker, urgent steps are being taken at the federal level to address the growing safety concerns in the area.

“Yesterday, I met with the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, and the Minister of State for Works, Barr. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, to urgently push for the construction of a flyover at Oko-Olowo intersection in Ilorin. Following another tragic accident, it’s clear that this intersection has become a death trap,” Senator Mustapha wrote.

Engineers to soon be deployed for assessment

He further disclosed that the ministers have committed to deploying engineers for an on-site assessment as part of efforts to fast-track both short-term and long-term solutions, including the potential design of an interchange or flyover.

The Kwara government is collaborating with the federal to bring about the much-needed project.

“I also commend the Kwara State Government for their ongoing efforts and I am confident that our collaboration will deliver a lasting solution,” he added.

The decision to consider constructing a flyover follows renewed outcry from residents and commuters, especially after Legit.ng's recent report on the tragic death of two motorcyclists in a collision involving a petrol tanker.

The fatal crash occurred after the riders, reportedly speeding on a motorcycle known locally as "Ladies Bike," attempted to overtake the tanker and rammed into it.

“Another accident, two people were confirmed dead instantly,” a resident told Legit.ng last week.

“We think the quick solution now is for the government to build speed bumps for us. We know that the proposed flyover won’t come anytime soon. We need speed bumps now because the persistent occurrence of fatal accidents on this road is worrisome.”

Kwara road infamous for fatal accidents

The Oko-Olowo stretch of the Ilorin-Jebba Expressway is a key corridor connecting Nigeria’s northern and southern regions.

It has witnessed a disturbing pattern of tragedies in recent months. In January, a collision between a commercial bus and a truck claimed about 15 lives, and in February, a mother and her child were killed after a trailer suffered brake failure and struck them.

Despite repeated calls for action, no major intervention had taken place, until now.

A shop owner, Mrs Suleiman Shehu, in the community who spoke to Legit.ng welcomed the development but urged that action must be swift.

“We don’t want promises anymore. We want to see bulldozers and engineers on-site. Lives are being lost every month,” she said.

Residents flee Kwara homes

