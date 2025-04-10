The founder and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has given a presidency congratulation on his 68th birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Dangote, thanked him for his willingness to invest in people and nation-building

Tinubu thanked Dangote for uplifting millions of underprivileged Africans through his foundation and philanthropy

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the founder and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on his birthday.

Tinubu commended Dangote for his contributions to Nigeria’s industrialisation effort.

President Bola Tinubu commends Aliko Dangote for his contributions to Nigeria’s industrialisation effort. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The President noted how Dangote’s ventures—from cement manufacturing to agriculture and the groundbreaking Dangote Refinery—have bolstered the national ambition for self-sufficiency and created thousands of jobs.

This is contained in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy.

Tinubu said Dangote’s resilience and unwavering commitment have contributed to Africa’s economic transformation.

According to Tinubu, Dangote’s vision has redefined entrepreneurship on the continent of Africa.

“Aliko Dangote’s life embodies hard work, generosity, and faith in Nigeria’s potential. His willingness to invest in people and nation-building reflects profound business ingenuity and love for humanity,”

Tinubu extols Dangote’s philanthropy, mainly through the Dangote Foundation, which is way beyond commerce.

He said Dangote’s philanthropy has uplifted millions of underprivileged Africans.

Legit.ng reports that the Africa’s foremost industrialist and philanthropist turned 68 on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Tinubu prays that God Almighty will continue to bless Dangote with vitality, wisdom, and many more years of impact.

The President encouraged younger Nigerians to draw inspiration from Dangote’s enterprise, resilience, and service.

Femi Otedola celebrates billionaire Dangote’s 68th birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola has celebrated his friend and fellow billionaire, Dangote, on social media.

On April 10, 2025, Dangote turned 68, and Femi Otedola took to social media to shower him with sweet words.

Otedola called Dangote the greatest businessman to come out of Africa, and it got several netizens talking.

Dangote, 2 other Nigerian billionaires set record

Legit.ng also reported that Forbes released the list of the richest men in Africa in 2025, with Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote leading the pack.

Dangote, in the latest ranking, was listed among the 100 richest men in the world, climbing nearly 20 places from the previous year.

Mike Adenuga of Globacom and Abdul Samad Rabiu of BUA Group were the other Nigerians on the list of Africa’s wealthiest.

Dangote Refinery slashes petrol price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Refinery once again reduced its petrol price the petrol price at its loading gantry

The reduction is coming less than 24 hours, it was announced that the naira crude agreement will now resume.

Anthony Chiejina, the Chief Branding and Communications Officer for Dangote Group, confirmed the new price in a chat with Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng