The Dangote Refinery has once again reduced its petrol price the petrol price at its loading gantry

The reduction is coming less than 24 hours, it was announced that the naira crude agreement will now resume

Anthony Chiejina, the Chief Branding and Communications Officer for Dangote Group, confirmed the new price in a chat with Legit.ng

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has announced the reduction of its ex-depot (gantry) loading cost of petrol to N865 per litre.

The new price is a reduction of N15 from N880 per litre sold by the facility on Wednesday, April 9, 2024.

Anthony Chiejina, the Chief Branding and Communications Officer for Dangote Group, told Legit.ng that the new price kicked off on Thursday, April 10.

"Yes, we have reduced the ex-depot price to N865 per litre"

Dangote's new petrol price

Punch reports that the Dangote refinery informed its customers in a notice sent out on Thursday morning.

The new price is now expected to lead to changes in pump prices at various filling stations especially those with special agreements with the Dangote Refinery.

MRS Oil & Gas, Ardova Plc, Heyden and Optima Energy are the 4 oil companies with relationship with Dangote refinery.

Newstelegraph reports that the four Dangot partners filling stations are expected to reduce their pump price to around N910 to reflect the fresh reduction in the ex-depot price of the premium commodity.

Why Dangote petrol price reduced?

The price reduction by the private refinery followed a meeting between representatives of the Dangote Refinery and the Minister of Finance and Cordinating Minister of Economy, Wale Edun, on Tuesday.

At the end of the meeting, the government said that the naira-for-crude was still in effect and that the initiative was not a temporary measure but a “key policy directive designed to support sustainable local refining”.

The government also said the initiative is still in effect and will continue immediately, overruling the decision of the NNPCL under its former boss, Mele Kyari, which tenured the initiative.

Part of the notice shared on X reads:

"The Technical Sub-Committee on the Crude and Refined Product Sales in Naira initiative convened an update meeting on Tuesday to review progress and address ongoing implementation matters.

"The stakeholders reaffirmed the government’s continued commitment to the full implementation of this strategic initiative, as directed by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

"As with any major policy shift, the Committee acknowledges that implementation challenges may arise from time to time. However, such issues are being actively addressed through coordinated efforts among all parties. The initiative remains in effect and will continue for as long as it aligns with the public interest and supports national economic objectives.

Refiners say N350 per litre fuel price possible

Legit.ng previously reported that the Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has said that petrol could fall to as low as N350 per litre at filling stations.

According to CORAN, with crude prices declining sharply, there is no reason Nigerians should continue to pay as high as N900 per litre for petrol.

Eche Idoko, Publicity Secretary of CORAN, explained that the key to achieving a lower petrol price in Nigeria depends heavily on the naira-for-crude initiative.

