The Hausa community in Ibadan, Oyo state, is embroiled in a leadership dispute, with the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in the 17 southern states supporting Sarkin Sasa, Haruna Maiyasin

Maiyasin was suspended by Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland, Alhaji Ali Zungeru, for allegedly disrespecting the Olubadan of Ibadanland

However, the council argues that Zungeru did not have the power to suspend Maiyasin and asked Olubadan to intervene to prevent potential unrest

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Hausa community in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, is battling a leadership tussle as the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in the 17 southern states took a side.

The council, according to Punch, on Saturday, November 4, said Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland, Alhaji Ali Zungeru, lacks moral and constitutional rights to suspend the Sarkin Sasa, Haruna Maiyasin, from office.

Arewa Council asks Olubadan to intervene in the crisis rocking the Hausa community in Ibadan. Photo credit: @seyiamakinde

Source: Twitter

Why Sarkin Sasa was suspended

Legit.ng gathers that Zungeru suspended Maiyasin at the end of a Hausawa community meeting headed by the former over insubordination, disrespect for the referred stool of Olubadan of Ibadanland and unlawful conferment of chieftaincy titles on the people without recourse to Sarki Hausawa of Ibadanland.

However, the council argued that Maiyasin was appointed by the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Oloyede Asanike, in 1983 and was appointed as chairman of the Council of Arewa Traditional Rulers and Chiefs in 1994 by the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

By this, the council said Maiyasin is only answerable to the exalted leadership and institution of Olubadan of Ibadanland, which he is loyal and subject to.

"The Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadanland, Zungeu has no powers to remove Maiyasin because he was not installed by him," the council said.

Arewa council urges Olubadan to intervene

To resolve the brewing crisis, the council urged the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Balogun, to intervene by calling Zungeu and his loyalists to order.

“We are hereby appealing to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Balogun to please intervene by calling Zungeu and his co-travellers to order in order not to let the disgruntled elements to cause mayhem in Ibadan in particular and the state in general.

"And to also avoid breakdown of law and order as an uneasy tension is brewing among the Hausa community in the state," the council added.

Source: Legit.ng