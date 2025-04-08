First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has donated ₦1 billion to the National Cancer Fund to strengthen Nigeria's fight against cervical cancer

The donation was made during a meeting with the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination, coinciding with World Health Day 2025

Health officials praised her continued support for HPV vaccination, which has already reached over 12 million girls across the country

As part of activities marking this year’s World Health Day, Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has donated N1 billion through her Renewed Hope Initiative to support the National Cancer Fund in its ongoing fight against cervical cancer.

During a meeting with the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination, led by Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, the First Lady called on Nigerians - particularly women - not to shy away from seeking help when facing health challenges.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu's generous donation will help the Nigerian health sector fight major health conditions. Image: X/@MedicaidcfP

Source: Twitter

She stressed that no one chooses illness and that early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to survival.

“I am in support of what you are doing. We are on track especially with the approach you have adopted, test, screen, vaccinate and treatment,” she said.

“A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

Senator Tinubu also reflected on the relevance of this year’s World Health Day theme, Healthy Beginnings; Hopeful Future, linking it to her health-driven initiatives. She reiterated that a nation's development is heavily reliant on the wellbeing of its people.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu donates a billion naira to boost cervical cancer fight in Nigeria. Image: X/@MedicaidcfP

Source: Twitter

The ₦1 billion donation is expected to strengthen national efforts to eliminate cervical cancer, particularly through early detection, increased awareness, and widespread vaccination.

Health minister appreciates First Lady's kind gesture

Dr. Salako, in his remarks, expressed appreciation for the First Lady’s advocacy and public support for the introduction of the HPV vaccine into Nigeria’s routine immunisation program.

According to him, this support played a key role in enabling the Ministry of Health to vaccinate over 12 million girls between the ages of 9 and 13 within the first nine months of the programme rollout.

He added that the Ministry targets an additional 6 million girls for vaccination this year.

Former Minister of Health and Chairman of the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination, Prof. Isaac Adewole, described Senator Tinubu’s backing as a demonstration of strong political will.

He believes the ambitious target of vaccinating 8 million girls annually can be met if the First Lady continues to champion the campaign, which will cover 12 states in 2025 and another 12 in 2026.

World Health Organization Country Representative, Dr. Walter Mulombo, also appealed to the First Lady to serve as the campaign’s national figurehead, noting that every woman and child deserves a chance at a healthy life.

The event coincided with World Health Day celebrations, during which the First Lady received commemorative souvenirs from the WHO delegation.

First Lady pens emotional tribute to husband

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, had showered praises on her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he marks his 73rd birthday today, March 29, 2025.

In a heartfelt tribute, she described him as her "knight in shining armor," celebrating his resilience, courage, and leadership over the years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng