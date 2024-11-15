A gas explosion at Walidan filling station in Magama, Jibia Local Government Area, Katsina State, injured many people and caused extensive damage

Authorities report that a truck carrying gas cylinders, parked for days, was the source of the explosion

Katsina State Police Command confirmed no lives were lost and has initiated an investigation to uncover the cause of the devastating incident

Magama, Katsina state - A devastating gas explosion rocked Magama community in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Friday, November 15, injuring scores and destroying vehicles and houses.

The incident occurred at a filling station identified as ‘Walidan,’ where a truck carrying gas cylinders reportedly exploded.

Eyewitnesses recount that the explosion resulted in extensive damage, leaving the community in shock, Daily Trust reported.

Aliyu Muhammad, a resident of Magama, detailed the magnitude of the destruction.

“The tragedy happened when a truck loaded with gas cylinders was parked at the filling station for days.

“Seven vehicles were burnt, two houses, including the building which housed the filling station and one other house, were damaged. Many people sustained injuries," Mohammed said.

Police and military respond swiftly

The Katsina State Police Command confirmed the incident and praised the prompt response of law enforcement and military personnel, Vanguard reported.

ASP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the Police Public Relations Officer, stated:

“Today, November 15th, 2024, at about 0845hrs, a loud explosion was heard by police operatives attached to Jibia Divisional Police Headquarters. Responding promptly, the DPO led operatives, in collaboration with the military, to the scene.”

He explained that the team found a truck engulfed in flames at Tamal filling station, adding,

“Preventive measures were swiftly deployed to protect lives and minimize property damage, successfully quenching the fire.”

"The explosion left six vehicles severely damaged and caused significant destruction to nearby structures. Thankfully, no lives were lost.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Police Command, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, has directed a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the explosion,” ASP Aliyu said.

Fuel-laden tanker explodes in Jigawa

In another development, Legit.ng reported that a fuel-laden tanker erupted in flames near the Jigawa-Kano border on Wednesday, November 14, sending shockwaves through the community.

This latest explosion comes just one month after a similar incident in October that left over 180 dead and many more injured.

