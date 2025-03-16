Full List of 22 African Countries Trump Targets for Visa Ban
- The Trump administration is considering implementing extensive travel restrictions on citizens from over 40 countries, including 22 African nations
- The countries are divided into three categories: full visa suspensions, partial suspensions, and those urged to address deficiencies
- Libya, Somalia, and Sudan face full visa bans, though the proposal, reminiscent of Trump's previous travel ban, is still awaiting approval and may be subject to changes
Washington, DC, United States—According to an internal memo, the Donald Trump administration is considering implementing comprehensive travel restrictions on citizens from several African nations.
The memo cited by Reuters and The New York Times lists over 40 countries, 22 of which are in Africa. The countries listed under the proposed restrictions are divided into three separate groups.
The groups are; Red (Full Visa Suspensions), Orange (Partial Visa Suspensions), and Yellow (Countries Urged to Address Deficiencies ). Nigeria is not listed in any of the categories.
Legit.ng extracts the African countries mentioned on the list here:
Full visa suspensions proposed
Three countries are among 10 countries facing a complete suspension of US visa issuance. They are:
- Libya
- Somalia
- Sudan
Partial visa suspensions
Two African countries are listed among five countries that could experience partial visa suspensions. These restrictions would impact tourists, students, and certain other visa categories, with some exceptions. They are:
- Eritrea
- South Sudan
- Sierra Leone
Countries asked to address concerns
Several African nations are among those that are advised to address specific deficiencies within 60 days. Failure to do so could result in partial suspensions of US visa issuance for their citizens. They are:
- Angola
- Benin
- Burkina Faso
- Cabo Verde
- Cameroon
- Chad
- Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Equatorial Guinea
- Gambia
- Liberia
- Malawi
- Mauritania
- Republic of the Congo
- Sao Tome and Principe
- Zimbabwe
- Mali
List pending approval and potential changes
A US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, noted that the list is subject to change and awaits approval from the administration, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Legit.ng notes that this move echoes President Trump's first-term travel ban, which targeted several majority-Muslim nations and underwent multiple revisions before being upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.
Trump launches self-deportation app
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Trump administration introduced a new app, CBP Home, on Monday, March 10, aimed at enabling immigrants in the United States illegally to "self-deport" rather than face arrest and detention.
This initiative marked a significant step in President Trump's ongoing deportation efforts. The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) app, CBP Home, allows individuals to signal their "intent to depart," according to the agency.
"The CBP Home app gives aliens the option to leave now and self-deport, so they may still have the opportunity to return legally in the future and live the American dream. If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return," Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem stated, highlighting the app's purpose.
Source: Legit.ng
