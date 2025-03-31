SERAP Vows to Take Action as NASS Moves to Jail Eligible Nigerians Who Fail to Vote During Elections
- SERAP has condemned a proposed bill in the National Assembly that seeks to make voting mandatory
- The organization urged lawmakers to withdraw the bill and instead focus on electoral reforms, such as removing immunity for governors involved in electoral malpractice
- SERAP warned that if the bill is passed into law, it would take legal action to challenge its enforcement, emphasizing that democracy should be based on free participation, not coercion
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has strongly opposed a proposed bill in the National Assembly seeking to make voting compulsory, warning that its repressive provisions would violate fundamental rights.
The bill, currently under consideration, prescribes a six-month jail term, a fine of ₦100,000, or both, for eligible voters who fail to participate in national and state elections.
In a letter dated March 29, 2025, and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization urged Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas to immediately withdraw the bill, Vanguard reported.
Instead, SERAP called for constitutional amendments to remove immunity for state governors and their deputies who engage in electoral offenses, including vote-buying, to ensure their prosecution.
SERAP calls for electoral reforms
SERAP emphasized that rather than imposing punitive measures on citizens who choose not to vote, lawmakers should focus on electoral reforms that promote transparency and accountability.
The organization argued that the most effective approach to addressing voter apathy is to create a secure and conducive voting environment, combat electoral malpractice, and restore public confidence in the democratic process.
According to SERAP, penalizing Nigerians for abstaining from elections contradicts the principles of democracy and the right to political participation.
The group asserted that participation in elections should be voluntary, not enforced through coercion, The Punch reported.
"Jailing citizens for opting not to vote is inconsistent with democratic principles and Nigeria’s human rights obligations. Voting is a right, not an obligation, and any attempt to criminalize abstention is unconstitutional," SERAP stated.
SERAP threatens legal action
The organization also warned that if the bill is passed into law and receives presidential assent, it would challenge its legality in court to prevent its enforcement.
It described the proposed legislation as impractical and a violation of fundamental human rights.
SERAP further criticized the National Assembly for failing to address pressing electoral issues such as the influence of money in politics and political violence.
The group urged lawmakers to prioritize bills that would curb voter suppression, improve electoral technology, and ensure free and fair elections rather than resorting to punitive measures.
The letter stressed that effective democracy is built on trust, participation, and respect for citizens’ rights, not coercion.
It called on the National Assembly to introduce laws that strengthen electoral integrity and ensure that all Nigerians can vote freely and securely without fear of intimidation or punishment.
