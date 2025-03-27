The eldest daughter of late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Abisola Kola-Daisi, has died after a brief illness, just five years after her father’s passing

The eldest daughter of late Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Abisola Kola-Daisi, has passed away after a brief illness.

Her death has shocked Nigerians, coming five years after the passing of her father. Bisola, a well-known entrepreneur and close friend of American reality star Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq, made significant contributions to business and philanthropy.

Who Is Bisola Ajimobi? 6 Interesting Facts About the Late Governor’s Daughter

1. Fondly called 'Abi-KD'

Abisola was popularly known as 'Abi-KD' among her close friends and associates.

She was born on March 12 and had a reputation for her vibrant personality and elegance in Nigeria's social and fashion circles.

2. A successful entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast

Bisola was a Nigerian entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast who founded Florence H Luxury, a leading luxury retail brand in Lagos, in 2012.

Her career spanned multiple industries, including banking, oil and gas, and shipping, before she pursued her passion for fashion. She earned a degree in Finance from California State University, Northridge.

3. Eldest daughter of a political icon

As the eldest daughter of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the former Governor of Oyo State, Bisola was well-respected in Nigeria’s high society.

She was married to Kolapo Kola-Daisi, the son of a billionaire industrialist from Ibadan.

Her presence in both business and political circles expanded when she was recently appointed Special Adviser to Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and Economic Planning.

4. A strong academic background

Bisola’s education was a reflection of her diverse experiences. She attended the British School of Lomé, Togo, where she became fluent in French before moving to the U.S. to pursue an AA Degree at Santa Monica College.

She later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from California State University and an MBA from the United Kingdom. In 2022, she completed a Master’s program at Harvard Business School, focusing on the power and influence of positive leadership.

5. A devoted wife and mother

Bisola married Kolapo Kola-Daisi in 2010, and their union was blessed with three children.

Their wedding, held on November 6, 2010, in Ibadan, was a grand celebration attended by dignitaries and prominent figures.

6. A passionate philanthropist

Beyond business, Bisola was committed to philanthropy. She founded the AKD Foundation and AKD Kids Foundation, dedicated to supporting orphans and homeless children in Nigeria.

She was also a patron of the ABC Foundation, an initiative led by her mother, which focuses on community development and supporting the underprivileged.

